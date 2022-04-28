Jay Wiz, Maddie Flood, Ayetone and Felix Quinata Impress Attendees at the Baltimore ‘ULMII’

*Blaze 4 Glory Music Group (B4GMG) and No Idea Music Group (NIMG) sponsored the Professional Talent Showcase at the 23rd annual Baltimore “Uplifting Minds II” (ULMII) Entertainment Conference held recently via Zoom. The showcase consisted of performances by rapper Jay Wiz (B4GMG), Pop singer Maddie Flood (NIMG), rapper Ayetone (NIMG), and Soul singer Flex Quinata (NIMG). Hosted by Doresa Harvey, a former radio personality at Magic 95.9FM and Praise 106.1FM and SAG/AFTRA actress and comedian, the showcase was held after the Professional Panel Q&A Session where eight industry professionals gave advice and judged the “ULMII” National Talent Competition selecting winners in the following categories – vocals, songwriting and acting.

The B4GMG record label was launched by William B. Jones in 2005 in Cincinnati, Ohio and its roster includes Jay Wiz (rapper, producer, engineer) and E. Renee (vocalist, cello and bass player) from Cincinnati – also known as the duo CrayZ; AC the Entity (rapper) from Cincinnati; Jason Toler (actor/Spiderman, comedian/HaHa Comedy Club, screenwriter and director) from Los Angeles; DJ Dough (on-air personality/mix-show DJ) from Cincinnati, and Nella D (on-air personality) from Cincinnati. The NIMG record label was launched in 2020 by Latham Ford, Robert “Z” Zarate and Kristin Ford. The label just released its debut single “Don’t Matter Now” featuring its roster of artists Pop singer Maddie Flood, R&B’s Nova, rapper Ayetone and Soul singer Felix Quinata. Located in downtown Los Angeles near the Los Angeles Convention Center the No Idea Music Group consist of two recording studios and offers live streaming at its website where you may get to see their artists performing in-house. The single “Don’t Matter Now” is the lead-up to the full album which will continue to showcase its artists.

Known for inspiring and providing stage opportunities for artist advancement and collaboration, the “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference is known as an “industry” event where talent is scouted. Held annually in Baltimore and Los Angeles, the free entertainment conference has an impressive success record from panelists and the artists that have showcased their talents. Parent/manager of a Los Angeles competitor named Miguel said his artist was signed to a record deal by one of the “ULMII” panelists, who was Sr. VP of Jive Records, and as a result today Miguel is a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter. Parent/manager of Naturi Naughton said after her performance at the Baltimore “ULMII” she was scouted by Broadway, which led to a run on Broadway. From Broadway, she joined the R&B group 3LW and from there she landed a starring role on the STARZ Network series “Power”. In Baltimore, competitors the Featherstone Brothers said in an interview with the City Paper that it was their performance at “ULMII” that resulted in their success. Their original song performed at the conference appeared on the third Dru Hill album as “I Should Be (Your Boyfriend).” SisQo was there to support “ULMII” panelist Jazz (Dru Hill) and decided to use the song. The song was released as the first single/music video and it is currently a platinum-selling song. The Featherstones went on to write and produce for such major artists as Chris Brown. Parent/manager of Los Angeles competitor RoShon Fegan said that what he learned from the “ULMII” panelists helped him take his artist to “the next level.” That next level was a co-starring role on Disney’s “Shake It Up”, then a starring role on Disney’s “Camp Rock”, which led to him starring on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

The next “ULMII” Entertainment Conference will be from Los Angeles via Zoom Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 1 – 3pmPST hosted by actor/comedian Stamaur Mitchell (Fox Sports/The Laugh Factory). If you would like to perform in either the Professional Talent Showcase or the National Talent Competition log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com to register or call 562-424-3836 or email [email protected].

https://www.gofundme.com/uplifting-minds-ii-entertainment-conference

