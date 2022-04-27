Twitter Goes Wild Over Usher’s Star-Studded Roller-Skating Event | WATCH

*R&B crooner Usher recently hit up Rockefeller Center to host the opening of Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace.

Some of his celebrity pals also turned out for the event, including Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Jermaine Dupri, Michael Strahan, Floyd Mayweather and Meek Mill, Page Six reports.

“Ya’ll see me in the studio, yeah, yeah, yeah ya’ll see me in the studio and you also see me skating,” the singer told his fans on his Instagram live. “Ya’ll know what time it is, it’s getting that music right now so to get the buzz right, the energy. Ain’t nothing like skating ya’ll know this.”

As reported by Yahoo, the performer has reportedly added skating to his Las Vegas residency concerts when he performs “Don’t Waste My Time.”

“Now imagine how hard it is to skate and sing!” Usher told Essence. “But looking at artists like Gene Kelly as a kid, I managed to be able see these things that became inspiration to me. I don’t know if I could even see myself in those characters because they were white. But there was something amazing about what they were doing that made me say, one day I’ll have the opportunity to be that.”

Usher is still so damn fine. It makes no sense. pic.twitter.com/uz7H93yBFQ — #FreeMarvinGuy (@GNCordova) April 20, 2022

Here’s more from Page Six:

Usher led several dance moments in the rink — including showing off his “1, 2 Step” to Ciara’s hit song. Downtown icon Patti Smith, Gayle King, Richie Akiva, Joey Badass, John McEnroe and his wife Patty Smyth were also on the scene.

Later guests headed inside to the swank Le Chalet at L’Avenue at Saks where a spy told us that Blige was breaking it down on the dance floor to her own jam. “Mary J. Blige was dancing with will.i.am, Dr. Dre, D-Nice and Q Tip to her own song,” says the spy. “DJ Nikki Kynard played ‘Just Fine.’”

Per the report, the rink is open now till October. Check out some reactions to Usher showing off his impressive skating skills via the Twitter clips below:

Usher skating to his own song is exactly the type of energy I need today. 🎥: sk8luv33/IG pic.twitter.com/yKl8f8qXzH — Jessika✒ (@JessikaMorgan) April 6, 2022

Enjoy watching this wholesome clip of Meek Mill and Usher in the skating rink and tumble at the end 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ucrzWlBhfe — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) April 15, 2022

Usher skating and dancing to 1 2 Step gives me so much joy 😌 pic.twitter.com/6FSUoQMshR — big momma 🍊 (@StfuAndListenHo) April 17, 2022