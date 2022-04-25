Monday, April 25, 2022
HomeNews
News

Cuba Gooding Jr. Tapped to Host Strip Club Party After Guilty Plea to ‘Forcible Touching’

By Ny MaGee
0

Cuba Gooding Jr

*Cuba Gooding Jr., who recently pleaded guilty to forcibly touching a woman, has been hired by Sapphire strip club to host a party.

The party is set to go down next month at the club’s location in Times Square, Page Six reports. Manhattan is the same city where the Oscar winner was charged with three counts of forcible touching after he grabbed a woman’s breast at the Magic Hour Rooftop. Gooding has been accused of inappropriately touching several women in Manhattan bars.

We previously reported that the actor recently entered a plea of guilty to a misdemeanor charge of forcibly touching a woman at the LAVO nightclub in 2018. Gooding admitted to kissing the waitress at the club on her lips without consent. He also admitted to two other incidents of non-consensual contact in October 2018 and June 2019.

READ MORE: He Did It! Cuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Guilty to Forcible Touch | VIDEO

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Gooding is to continue alcohol and behavior modification treatment for six months and have no new arrests. After that time, he can re-plead to harassment and potentially have his case sealed.

If he successfully follows the terms and re-pleads to the lesser charge, Gooding can face a sentence to time served. If he does not comply with the terms, he could face up to one year in jail.

“Cuba Gooding Jr. entered into a re-pleader today whereby in six months his case will be disposed of with a violation, which is not a crime, resulting in no criminal record,” Gooding’s attorney, Peter Toumbekis, said in a statement to CNN.

Gooding admitted his guilt in court on April 13, saying,  ‘I apologize for ever making anybody feel inappropriately touched,’ according to the New York Times.

Previous articleNew Jersey Teacher Saves 3rd Grader Choking On Bottle Cap | WATCH
Next articleLate Singer George Michael to Narrate Documentary About His Personal Life
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

PushaT on Old Beef with Drake and New Shots from Him on Jack Harlow Track | WATCH

Social Heat

Man Who Got Punched by Mike Tyson for ‘Annoying’ Him Has Extensive Criminal Record

Social Heat

Damn Shame: Rapper Archie Eversole was Reportedly Shot in Face While Sleeping by Brother!

Social Heat

In Newly Revealed Messages Kris Jenner Called Blac Chyna ‘Stupid’ & ‘Ghetto’ As $300M Trial Begins

Social Heat

‘It’s About to Go Down’ Says Benzino Who Calls 50 Cent ‘First 6ix9ine/Hip-Hop Rat’ | WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO