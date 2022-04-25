Cuba Gooding Jr. Tapped to Host Strip Club Party After Guilty Plea to ‘Forcible Touching’

*Cuba Gooding Jr., who recently pleaded guilty to forcibly touching a woman, has been hired by Sapphire strip club to host a party.

The party is set to go down next month at the club’s location in Times Square, Page Six reports. Manhattan is the same city where the Oscar winner was charged with three counts of forcible touching after he grabbed a woman’s breast at the Magic Hour Rooftop. Gooding has been accused of inappropriately touching several women in Manhattan bars.

We previously reported that the actor recently entered a plea of guilty to a misdemeanor charge of forcibly touching a woman at the LAVO nightclub in 2018. Gooding admitted to kissing the waitress at the club on her lips without consent. He also admitted to two other incidents of non-consensual contact in October 2018 and June 2019.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Gooding is to continue alcohol and behavior modification treatment for six months and have no new arrests. After that time, he can re-plead to harassment and potentially have his case sealed.

If he successfully follows the terms and re-pleads to the lesser charge, Gooding can face a sentence to time served. If he does not comply with the terms, he could face up to one year in jail.

“Cuba Gooding Jr. entered into a re-pleader today whereby in six months his case will be disposed of with a violation, which is not a crime, resulting in no criminal record,” Gooding’s attorney, Peter Toumbekis, said in a statement to CNN.

Gooding admitted his guilt in court on April 13, saying, ‘I apologize for ever making anybody feel inappropriately touched,’ according to the New York Times.