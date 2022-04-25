Cam Newton Claims His ‘Bad B*tch’ Comments Were Taken Out of Context | WATCH

*NFL quarterback Cam Newton is clarifying his recent controversial comments, where he tried to differentiate a traditional woman and a “bad b*tch.” Cam affirms he’s not a sexist and despite claiming “women need to know when to shut up,” he says, he “doesn’t think women are beneath him.” Prior to Cam now clarifying his comments, he previously went on friends Gillie Da King and Wallo’s podcast, ‘Million Dollaz Worth of Game.’

Cam first explained how he was raised in a two-parent household and how his mother was a woman, not a “bad b*tch.” He said, “I knew what a woman was. Not a bad b*tch! A bad b*tch is a person who’s just, you know, ‘Girl I’m a bad b*tch. ‘I’m doing this, I’m doing that.’ I look the part but I don’t act the part. There’s a lot of women who are bad b*tches.”

Here’s where things got even worse; Cam continued, “A woman for me is handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs.? A lot of times when you get that ascetic of ‘I’m a boss b*tch, Imma this, Imma that.’ No baby! But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet! You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”

Now, trying to clarify his comments, Cam says, “Recently, I was just scrutinized. Bashed. Went viral. For something that I did and spoke on. But it was a clip that was taken completely out of context. I think for me, growing up how I grew up, raising my children, my daughters, the way I raised them, it’s completely different than how I was depicted. And that hurts me to a degree but also tells me where we still are as a society. We are very, very sensitive on topics that need to be brought to the forefront. And if you use me as a sacrificial lamb, so be it. I know my heart. I know my intentions. I never once had this sexist mentality. I never had this dictatorship mentality towards women. You know, this mentality that women are beneath me because that’s completely false. That narrative being even highlighted is completely against everything that I believed in and do believe in.”

