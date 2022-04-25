Monday, April 25, 2022
HomeFamilyRelationships
News

Cam Newton Claims His ‘Bad B*tch’ Comments Were Taken Out of Context | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Cam Newton (screenshot)
Cam Newton (screenshot)

*NFL quarterback Cam Newton is clarifying his recent controversial comments, where he tried to differentiate a traditional woman and a “bad b*tch.” Cam affirms he’s not a sexist and despite claiming “women need to know when to shut up,” he says, he “doesn’t think women are beneath him.” Prior to Cam now clarifying his comments, he previously went on friends Gillie Da King and Wallo’s podcast, ‘Million Dollaz Worth of Game.’

Cam first explained how he was raised in a two-parent household and how his mother was a woman, not a “bad b*tch.” He said, “I knew what a woman was. Not a bad b*tch! A bad b*tch is a person who’s just, you know, ‘Girl I’m a bad b*tch. ‘I’m doing this, I’m doing that.’ I look the part but I don’t act the part. There’s a lot of women who are bad b*tches.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Father of Aaliyah Gayles Says Star H.S. Recruit is ‘Still A USC Trojan’ Following Shooting

Cam Newton - screenshot
Cam Newton – screenshot

Here’s where things got even worse; Cam continued, “A woman for me is handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs.? A lot of times when you get that ascetic of ‘I’m a boss b*tch, Imma this, Imma that.’ No baby! But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet! You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”

Now, trying to clarify his comments, Cam says, “Recently, I was just scrutinized. Bashed. Went viral. For something that I did and spoke on. But it was a clip that was taken completely out of context. I think for me, growing up how I grew up, raising my children, my daughters, the way I raised them, it’s completely different than how I was depicted. And that hurts me to a degree but also tells me where we still are as a society. We are very, very sensitive on topics that need to be brought to the forefront. And if you use me as a sacrificial lamb, so be it. I know my heart. I know my intentions. I never once had this sexist mentality. I never had this dictatorship mentality towards women. You know, this mentality that women are beneath me because that’s completely false. That narrative being even highlighted is completely against everything that I believed in and do believe in.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Dark and Lovely and Storm Reid Host Virtual Masterclass on ‘A Black Girl’s Guide to Mentorship’

Previous articleBLM Activist Facing Six Years Won’t Be Prosecuted in 2nd Trial for Illegal Voter Registration
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Chopper (MTV’s ‘Making the Band’) Busted for Sex Trafficking

Social Heat

PushaT on Old Beef with Drake and New Shots from Him on Jack Harlow Track | WATCH

Social Heat

Man Who Got Punched by Mike Tyson for ‘Annoying’ Him Has Extensive Criminal Record

Social Heat

Damn Shame: Rapper Archie Eversole was Reportedly Shot in Face While Sleeping by Brother!

Social Heat

In Newly Revealed Messages Kris Jenner Called Blac Chyna ‘Stupid’ & ‘Ghetto’ As $300M Trial Begins

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO