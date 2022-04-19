Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Stockton Police Fire Over 30 Shots At Car of Unarmed Black Woman, Killing Her After Chase [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*The police department in Stockton, California is under fire after an officer fired more than 30 bullets into the car of an unarmed Black woman on Feb. 22. 

As reported by NBC News, body cam footage released April 7 shows Tracy Gaeta, 54, is fatally shot after officer Kyle Ribera emptied multiple clips at the grandmother’s vehicle. The fatal shooting occurred after the victim backed her car into a police patrol car. 

“No matter what was going on with her — even if she had committed a heinous crime — he didn’t have the right to shoot her. She never threatened him,’ said Gary Gwilliam, a lawyer for the family, as reported by Black Enterprise

“The excessive force is shocking,” Gwilliam added.

Check out the video report above.

Here’s more from NBC News

In a video statement released last week, the police department said the incident began after Gaeta — who was initially identified as a Black male — was captured in surveillance video striking a police SUV that was stopped at a red light. After fleeing, she was later spotted and pursued by the K-9 officer, Kyle Ribera, the department said.

Gaeta stopped on a dead end road and backed into Ribera’s car, causing him to hit his head, the department said. According to the body camera video, Ribera then fired 18 shots into Gaeta’s car.

Gaeta was transported to a nearby hospital after the shooting where she was pronounced dead.

Angelina Austin, a lawyer with Gwilliam’s firm, said in a statement, “Like too many Black women across this country, Tracy Gaeta is yet another victim of preventable police violence.”

Ribera was placed on a 3-day paid administrative and is reportedly back on active duty. 

“My children and I are going to miss her tremendously,” said Gaeta’s daughter, Tressie. “I hope that we can find justice because she did not deserve to die like that.”

Family attorneys allege the officer used excessive force. 

Gaeta’s family is not pressing charges at the moment, according to the report. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

