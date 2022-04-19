Stockton Police Fire Over 30 Shots At Car of Unarmed Black Woman, Killing Her After Chase [VIDEO]

*The police department in Stockton, California is under fire after an officer fired more than 30 bullets into the car of an unarmed Black woman on Feb. 22.

As reported by NBC News, body cam footage released April 7 shows Tracy Gaeta, 54, is fatally shot after officer Kyle Ribera emptied multiple clips at the grandmother’s vehicle. The fatal shooting occurred after the victim backed her car into a police patrol car.

“No matter what was going on with her — even if she had committed a heinous crime — he didn’t have the right to shoot her. She never threatened him,’ said Gary Gwilliam, a lawyer for the family, as reported by Black Enterprise.

“The excessive force is shocking,” Gwilliam added.

Tracy Gaeta was a 54-year-old grandmother. Kyle Ribera, a K-9 officer in Stockton fired more than 30 shots into Tracy’s car. Tracy died as a victim of Police Terrorism. Kyle was placed on 3-day paid administrative leave before returning to work like nothing ever happened. pic.twitter.com/Aj7w4CfbtE — L E F T, PhD ⚫️ (@LeftSentThis) April 17, 2022

Here’s more from NBC News:

In a video statement released last week, the police department said the incident began after Gaeta — who was initially identified as a Black male — was captured in surveillance video striking a police SUV that was stopped at a red light. After fleeing, she was later spotted and pursued by the K-9 officer, Kyle Ribera, the department said.

Gaeta stopped on a dead end road and backed into Ribera’s car, causing him to hit his head, the department said. According to the body camera video, Ribera then fired 18 shots into Gaeta’s car.

In a statement, Angelina Austin, a lawyer with Gwilliam’s firm, added: “Like too many Black women across this country, Tracy Gaeta is yet another victim of preventable police violence.”

Gaeta was transported to a nearby hospital after the shooting where she was pronounced dead.

Ribera was placed on a 3-day paid administrative and is reportedly back on active duty.

“My children and I are going to miss her tremendously,” said Gaeta’s daughter, Tressie. “I hope that we can find justice because she did not deserve to die like that.”

Family attorneys allege the officer used excessive force.

Gaeta’s family is not pressing charges at the moment, according to the report.