Gospel Verzuz: BeBe & CeCe Winans and Mary Mary Understood the 2022 Easter Assignment | WATCH

*Forget everything you thought you knew about what Easter should look like. Our unofficial board of internet advisors has declared that a gospel Verzuz should replace all Easter speeches, egg hunts and baskets. Agreed?

This was the perfect Easter celebration for families. Icons CeCe Winans and BeBe Winans, along with gospel greats Mary Mary understood the assignment. They showed up and showed out! And so did many celebrities. Living legend Stevie Wonder was in attendance and he spoke for us all when he declared the battle a tie. James Pickens, DeVon Franklin, Tabitha Brown, Flex and Shanice Anderson, Chante’ Moore, Stephen Hill, Tameka Foster, Major, Stacey Evans Morgan, Jor ‘el Quinn, and more! And as quiet as it’s kept, one of the masterminds behind the event was in attendance: Timbaland!

Gina Taylor-Pickens mentioned that “It was a tie, but a victory for us as a black community. This Resurrection Sunday was used to see how true Christians support each other while spreading God’s Word. It was a true representation of Agape Love.

And I would have to agree. The energy in the room was beautiful. Once CeCe Winans, BeBe Winans and Mary Mary entered the space it elevated even more. The host, Kev on Stage, made a joke about CeCe Winans being the most “saved” person he knows. Everyone laughed and agreed as she smiled with that smile that we all love. Speaking of, the comment thread was full of praises to CeCe’s smile, wardrobe and vocals.

The video below highlights some of CeCe’s great moments of the night, along with other moments that almost broke the internet. Watch, like and share.

Cece Winans had the sold-out crowd on their feet as she teased us with “Count on Me” and then a tribute to her late matched vocal sista Whitney Houston, “Don’t Cry”. The tender moment had everyone in their feels. Erica Campbell even had to jump in on the moment.

Let me tell y’all something about Erica Campbell and BeBe Winans. They have the best showmanship! They know how to keep the crowd on their toes with fun banter and trash talk. Tina Campbell always does her thing on the mic. Her solo with “Destiny” was dynamic and Bebe’s suave had all the auntie’s on watch. BeBe, I’m asking for a friend, you still single?

Aesthetically, this was one of the most stunning Verzuz I’ve witnessed. It was organized and didn’t start “too” late. Not to mention one of the greatest artists of all time was in attendance. Shoutout to thee Stevie Wonder…and to all the Verzuz family for making this happen.

