This Man Repeatedly RAN OVER Woman in Caught-on-camera Road-rage Attack | WATCH

*We can only wonder what this man’s problem is. We’re referring to Vincent Jean, a New Jersey man who repeatedly ran over a woman in a bizarre and horrifying road-rage attack. And it was all caught on video.

Witnesses captured the harrowing scene on Tuesday in Elizabeth (NJ) and it shows Jean, 56, driving his silver Mitsubishi SUV over the 23-year-old victim after they had a minor traffic accident nearby, Union County authorities said Wednesday. (Watch it via the player above,)

Jean, who is an Elizabeth resident, tried to flee the scene after the fender-bender, but then took aim at the young woman as she tried to take pictures of his SUV so she could ireport him to police, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said in a statement.

“At that point, the suspect drove his car directly at the victim and she began to run onto the lawn to avoid being struck,” Daniel’s statement said. “The suspect drove onto the lawn and struck the victim, then drove over her before backing up and deliberately running her over a second time.”

Jean — who blared his horn as he drove onto a front yard as the woman screamed — then fled in his SUV, Daniel said. Moments earlier, a shocked witness yelled for him to stop his savage assault, the footage shows, reports the NY Post.

“Stop!” the witness screamed. “What the f–k! What the f–k!”

Cops caught up with Jean later Tuesday as he sat in his damaged SUV in Elizabeth. He was charged with counts including first-degree attempted murder and third-degree assault by auto.

The victim, whose name wasn’t released, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, Daniel said.

Jean remains held at the Union County Jail pending a pretrial detention hearing, online records show. It’s unclear if he’s hired an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Anyone with additional information about the incident should contact Elizabeth police at (908) 358-9675.