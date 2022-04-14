Thursday, April 14, 2022
HomeCrime
Crime

This Man Repeatedly RAN OVER Woman in Caught-on-camera Road-rage Attack | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

*We can only wonder what this man’s problem is. We’re referring to Vincent Jean, a New Jersey man who repeatedly ran over a woman in a bizarre and horrifying road-rage attack. And it was all caught on video.

Witnesses captured the harrowing scene on Tuesday in Elizabeth (NJ) and it shows Jean, 56, driving his silver Mitsubishi SUV over the 23-year-old victim after they had a minor traffic accident nearby, Union County authorities said Wednesday. (Watch it via the player above,)

Jean, who is an Elizabeth resident, tried to flee the scene after the fender-bender, but then took aim at the young woman as she tried to take pictures of his SUV so she could ireport him to police, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said in a statement.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Frank James: Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect’s YouTube Rants Surface | WATCH

Vincent Jean
Vincent Jean / Courtesy: Union County Prosecutor’s Office

“At that point, the suspect drove his car directly at the victim and she began to run onto the lawn to avoid being struck,” Daniel’s statement said. “The suspect drove onto the lawn and struck the victim, then drove over her before backing up and deliberately running her over a second time.”

Jean — who blared his horn as he drove onto a front yard as the woman screamed — then fled in his SUV, Daniel said. Moments earlier, a shocked witness yelled for him to stop his savage assault, the footage shows, reports the NY Post.

“Stop!” the witness screamed. “What the f–k! What the f–k!”

Vincent Jean running down and running over woman
Vincent Jean was caught on video running over his victim multiple times.

Cops caught up with Jean later Tuesday as he sat in his damaged SUV in Elizabeth. He was charged with counts including first-degree attempted murder and third-degree assault by auto.

The victim, whose name wasn’t released, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, Daniel said.

Jean remains held at the Union County Jail pending a pretrial detention hearing, online records show. It’s unclear if he’s hired an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Anyone with additional information about the incident should contact Elizabeth police at (908) 358-9675.

Previous articleGrace Jones’s Only Son Paulo Goude is a Model and Musician
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO