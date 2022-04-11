Monday, April 11, 2022
Chris Rock Refuses to Speak About Oscar Slap Unless He’s Paid

By Ny MaGee
Chris Rock and Will Smith

*Chris Rock served up a stand-up show at the Fantasy Springs Resort-Casino in California on Friday, where he briefly touched on getting slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars.

“I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back,” Rock joked, per Deadline. 

We previously reported that Rock also discussed the incident days prior during a comedy club performance in Boston. “How was your weekend?” he started his set. “I don’t have a bunch of shit about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I’ll talk about that shit. And it will be serious and funny.” 

READ MORE: Jada ‘Never’ Wanted to Marry Will – Was Pressured by Her Mother | WATCH

Chris Rock - GettyImages
Chris Rock – GettyImages

Smith slapped Rock at the Oscars last month for comparing his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s baldness to Demi Moore’s character in the action film “G.I. Jane.” 

As we previously reported, during the 94th Academy Awards, Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke directed at Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaved because she’s battling alopecia. The joke caused Will to sock Chris in the face out of anger, something he has since apologized for twice.

After the assault, Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams, in the biopic “King Richard.”

Smith later posted a written apology on social media to Rock, which the comedian has yet to address.  

Smith has resigned from the Academy since the slapping incident, and the organization banned him from attending the Oscars for 10 years. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

