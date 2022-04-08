Friday, April 8, 2022
HomeFilmBlack Films
Black Films

Michael Ealy on Playing a Jaded Detective in ‘The Devil You Know’ [EUR Exclusive]

By Ny MaGee
0

Michael Ealy
Michael Ealy (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

*We caught up with veteran actor Michael Ealy to dish about his latest film “The Devil You Know.”

The gritty crime-thriller drama about family, morality, and redemption centers on once-incarcerated Marcus Cowans (Omar Epps) who trying to turn over a new leaf with the support of his loving family. Upon discovering that one of his brothers (Will Catlett) may have been involved in a horrific crime, Marcus grapples with the limits of brotherhood and loyalty. He and his family, increasingly weary of the justice system’s failings, end up in the crosshairs of a seasoned but jaded detective (Ealy). 

Written and directed by Charles Murray, “The Devil You Know” evokes the question: Am I my brother’s keeper? And at what cost?

Check out the trailer below.

READ MORE: WATCH: Omar Epps Talks New Crime Thriller ‘The Devil You Know’ [EUR Exclusive]

Written and directed by Charles Murray, “The Devil You Know” evokes the question: Am I my brother’s keeper? And at what cost?

In addition to Epps, Catlett, and Ealy, the film also stars Glynn TurmanCurtiss CookVanessa Bell CallowayErica TazelVaughn W. HebronMichael Beach, Keisha EppsAshley A. Williams, and Theo Rossi.

“The Devil You Know” from Lionsgate and is now playing in theaters.

omar epps

EURweb’s Ny MaGee chopped it up with Michael about his creative process behind playing a jaded detective in the film and how it feels to be part of a project that’s getting folks back in the theaters following the COVID pandemic and lockdown.

Check out our conversation via the video player below:

Previous article‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ S3 Has Epic Moments! | Watch
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO