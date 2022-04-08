Michael Ealy on Playing a Jaded Detective in ‘The Devil You Know’ [EUR Exclusive]

*We caught up with veteran actor Michael Ealy to dish about his latest film “The Devil You Know.”

The gritty crime-thriller drama about family, morality, and redemption centers on once-incarcerated Marcus Cowans (Omar Epps) who trying to turn over a new leaf with the support of his loving family. Upon discovering that one of his brothers (Will Catlett) may have been involved in a horrific crime, Marcus grapples with the limits of brotherhood and loyalty. He and his family, increasingly weary of the justice system’s failings, end up in the crosshairs of a seasoned but jaded detective (Ealy).

Written and directed by Charles Murray, “The Devil You Know” evokes the question: Am I my brother’s keeper? And at what cost?

Check out the trailer below.

READ MORE: WATCH: Omar Epps Talks New Crime Thriller ‘The Devil You Know’ [EUR Exclusive]

Written and directed by Charles Murray, “The Devil You Know” evokes the question: Am I my brother’s keeper? And at what cost?

In addition to Epps, Catlett, and Ealy, the film also stars Glynn Turman, Curtiss Cook, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Erica Tazel, Vaughn W. Hebron, Michael Beach, Keisha Epps, Ashley A. Williams, and Theo Rossi.

“The Devil You Know” from Lionsgate and is now playing in theaters.

EURweb’s Ny MaGee chopped it up with Michael about his creative process behind playing a jaded detective in the film and how it feels to be part of a project that’s getting folks back in the theaters following the COVID pandemic and lockdown.

Check out our conversation via the video player below: