Friday, April 8, 2022
Gladys Knight Had Gun Pulled on Her by Racist Gas Station Clerk

By Ny MaGee
*Gladys Knight has revealed that she once had a gun pulled on her due to her race. 

Speaking to Britain’s OK! Magazine, the 77-year-old music icon said: “The bravest thing I’ve ever done [was] early in my career, when I was travelling on the road with the Pips, we stopped at a gas station and the man behind the counter refused to fill our car, even though we’d paid upfront, because I was black.

“I was very outspoken in those days and started to argue with him, and he pulled a gun on me.

“I hate to think what might have happened if my friends hadn’t pulled me away.”

READ MORE: Gladys Knight and Diana Ross Had 37-Year Feud [VIDEO]

Gladys Knight
Gladys Knight & Patti LaBelle

Meanwhile, the ‘Midnight Train to Georgia’ singer has kicked off her U.S. and world tour, and Knight will co-headline with Patti LaBelle on select dates.

Per nj.com, tickets to see Knight are available on  StubHub, Vivid Seats, Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and MegaSeats.

Here’s more from the outlet:

Next up, she’ll share the stage with Patti LabBelle in Chicago (April 8) and St. Louis (April 9). Other acts scheduled to appear include Stephanie Mills and Howard Hewitt. Then, Knight will perform solo shows in Westbury, New York (April 22), Pittsburgh (April 23), Nashville (April 25), Durham, North Carolina (April 26) and Ridgefield, Washington (May 12). Notable concerts with special guests include Los Angeles’ Mother’s Day Evening of Soul with Patti LaBelle (May 8) and Concord, California’s Stone Soul Concert alongside Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, Zapp, S.O.S. Band, Montell Jordan and Chubb Rock (May 29).

A complete list of tour stops can be found here.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

