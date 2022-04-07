Thursday, April 7, 2022
Black Developers Are Bringing Hundreds of New Jobs to Los Angeles

By Ny MaGee
Los Angeles skyline
View of the central business district of Downtown Los Angeles on July 10, 2016, in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Frédéric Soltan/Corbis via Getty Images)

*African American developers Victor MacFarlane and R. Donahue Peebles said Monday that city planning officials in Los Angeles have approved their Angels Landing project, a $1.6-billion hotel-housing-retail complex that will be among L.A.’s tallest buildings.

Here’s more from KTLA:

The project will be located in downtown’s Bunker Hill area and have two towers and a plaza next to the historic Angels Flight funicular railway.The project will encompass 1.2 million square feet (111,484 square meters) and include two hotels, condominiums, apartments, restaurants and retail.

Angels Landing project will bring thousands of new jobs to the city. 

Per dtlaweekly.com, “The site will also include Angels Landing Plaza – a modern pedestrian-centered and transit-adjacent urban park with multi-level space for the public and privately managed park amenities.”

More than 8,300 temporary jobs will be created during the construction of the project, which will ultimately create more than 800 permanent jobs in downtown L.A. 

“The transformative impact of empowerment and economic inclusion from Angels Landing will be felt by an array of businesses including African American, Latino-and Asian-owned,” said Peebles. “We have committed to a goal of 30% minority and women-owned business contracting across the board for our project in excess of over $480 million, and we’re raising the bar for economic inclusion for development projects in L.A.”

“With Angels Landing will come desired levels of diversity and inclusion to L.A.’s hospitality industry and the expansive services sector that supports the local hotel industry,” said MacFarlane. “It’s about time the economic benefits generated by massive projects like this are provided to people who are reflective of the project.”

The project has received support from The Greater Los Angeles African American Chamber of Commerce (GLAAACC), and UNITE HERE! Local 11.

GLAAACC Chairman Gene Hale said, “We’re excited to see the commitment to equity and inclusion through minority-owned and women-owned business procurement and equally high level of diversity in the workforce that will manage and operate its luxury hotels.”

“Angels Landing is the latest example of how the City of Los Angeles can direct development to lift up its citizens,” said UNITE HERE! Local 11 Co-President Kurt Petersen.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

