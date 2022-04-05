‘iCarly’ The Original Influencer Returns! | Watch

“iCarly” the original influencer is back for season two!

The 10-episode season picks up right where the first season ended, with Carly refocusing her attention on her friends and family after her romantic complications, all while working to boost her revived web channel.

Laci Mosley told EUR she’s “excited for people to see Harper achieve a lot more in her fashion design career as she works with some amazing drag queens from “Rupal’s Drag Race” and is designing for bigger artists.”

Miranda Cosgrove said “it feels great” to find out iCarly is considered the template on how to reboot a show. “It was really exciting for all of us when it came out and it had mostly positive reactions. It was just really an amazing feeling,” said Cosgrove.

Jerry Trainor said “it’s exciting” to find out iCarly is considered the template on how to reboot a show. “When we were approached about it, it was very much our instinct to grow the show and mature it. We felt the audience has grown up. Let’s talk about what they’re into now with the same whimsical tone,” said Trainor.

Season two promises to be just as fun filled and nostalgic as ever especially with an appearance of an extra special guest star that’s going to get old school Nickelodeon viewers excited…Josh Peck pops up in the 30 second promo…as perhaps Freddie’s potential nemesis? Most of the Nickelodeon fandom will remember Peck and Cosgrove starring together on Nickelodeon’s “Drake & Josh.”

Two all-new episodes will drop on premiere day with new installments following each Friday.

Are you ready to get your nostalgia on?!

Tune in this Friday for the all new season of “iCarly.”