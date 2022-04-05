Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Bessie Coleman: First Black Female Aviator to be Honored on US Quarter

By Ny MaGee
*Pioneering Black American pilot Bessie Coleman will appear on quarters in 2023 as part of the U.S. Mint’s four year series celebrating the contributions of women in the United States. 

Along with Coleman, next year’s diverse honorees include Jovita Idar, Edith Kanaka’ole, Eleanor Roosevelt and Maria Tallchief, according to a press release.

“The range of accomplishments and experiences of these extraordinary women speak to the contributions women have always made in the history of our country,” said Mint Deputy Director Ventris Gibson of the latest round of honorees. 

OTHER NEWS: Radio Station Unearths Footage of Prince At Age 11 Talking about Teachers’ Strike [WATCH]

via the U.S. Mint, below is a description of the women to be featured next year:

Bessie Coleman – pilot, advocate, and pioneer who flew to great heights as the first African American and first Native American woman pilot, as well as the first African American to earn an international pilot’s license.

Jovita Idar – Mexican American journalist, activist, teacher, and suffragist. She devoted her life to fighting against separatist ideologies and sought to create a better future for Mexican Americans.

Edith Kanakaʻole – indigenous Hawaiian composer, chanter, dancer, teacher, and entertainer. Her moʻolelo, or stories, served to rescue aspects of Hawaiian history, customs, and traditions that were disappearing due to the cultural bigotry of the time.

Eleanor Roosevelt – first lady, author, reformer, and leader. As chairperson of the Human Rights Commission where she oversaw the creation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and as the first chair of the U.N. Commission on Human Rights, she advocated diligently for the civil liberties and needs of the poor, minorities, and the disadvantaged.

Maria Tallchief – America’s first prima ballerina, she broke barriers as a Native American ballerina who exhibited strength and resilience both on and off the stage.

Each woman will be featured on the “tails” side of the coins. The “heads” side will continue to feature President George Washington

“I am proud that the Mint continues to connect America through coins by honoring these pioneering women and their groundbreaking contributions to our society,” said Gibson.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

