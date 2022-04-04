Monday, April 4, 2022
Kevin Samuels Reads ‘Sad’ Letter Willow Smith Wrote to Tupac at Age 11 [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
Tupac and Jada
*When Will and Jada’s daughter Willow Smith was a young girl when she wrote a letter to deceased rapper Tupac Shakur begging him to come back so her “mommy can be happy.”

MTO News unearthed the letter Willow wrote when she was just 11 years old, which has gone viral following Will’s Oscar slap.

Social media influencer Kevin Samuels has questions for the Smith family after he read the letter on his podcast 

“You could become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, squeaky clean image, women love you around the world — and this is what’s going on in your house? Your wife is in love with a dead man,” Samuels said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

Samuels then read Willow’s letter: “I know you are alive someplace. I think that my mommy really misses you. Can you please come back? Can you come back so me and my mommy can be happy? I wish you were here. I really do.”

Watch the clip below.

READ MORE: Will Smith Admits He Was ‘Jealous’ of Wife Jada’s Relationship with Tupac [WATCH]

 

“Why is Will Smith’s daughter writing a letter to Tupac?” Samuels asked. “What is being said in that house to get this little girl – not writing Santa Claus, not writing the Easter Bunny, writing Tupac?

Back in 2020, Will and Martin Lawrence stopped by The Breakfast Club to promote “Bad Boys for Life,” and Smith admitted he was jealous of Jada’s relationship with Pac.

“Oh my god, that dude. And you know that was in the early days, too. That was a big regret for me because I could never open up to interact with Pac,” Smith said, as reported by Complex

Jada and Willow
 (L-R) Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

“We had a little bit of a thing because they grew up together and they loved each other but they never had a sexual relationship,” he added. “But then come into that age where now that was a possibility, and Jada was with me, so Pac had a little thing on that. But she just loved him, he was the image of perfection but she was with the Fresh Prince.”

This apparently made things awkward between Smith and Tupac.

“That was a huge regret of mine, I couldn’t handle it,” Smith said. “I was the soft rapper from Philly, and he was Pac. Know what I mean?”

Smith admitted he “wasn’t man enough” to handle his wife’s relationship with Pac, and he was “deeply insecure.” 

Jada previously opened up about her relationship with Shakur during her Red Table Talk with Whitney Houston’s alleged ex-lover Robyn Crawford. During the conversation, Crawford spoke about Houston’s possessiveness after their romance ended, which Jada said she could relate to.

“That I understood, because of the complex relationship I’ve had with Pac in those moments of his, ‘Who’s that?!,’ knowing damn well there ain’t nothing like that between us,” she said. “Him feeling like, ‘You’re the only stability I got, I can’t afford for you to put that attention elsewhere.’ For him, it was, we were an anchor for each other. Anytime he felt like that anchor was threatened, oh my God.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

