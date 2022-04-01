Rick Ross Recalls ‘Horrendous’ Experience Working As Correctional Officer [VIDEO]

*Rapper Rick Ross is speaking out about his brief stint working as a correctional officer in the mid 90’s, and why he only beefs with rappers who make more money than him.

Ross previously revealed that he was in his 20s when he worked as a correctional officer in Florida between 1995 and ’97, but didn’t work in prison. He’s now speaking more about that experience in a new interview with the Full Send Podcast.

“I didn’t really get to make it to the prison, because you gotta go through training and all that and I didn’t last long,” he said during the conversation, as reported by Complex. “I lasted four months before they said…I was a little tardy.” As for why he pursued the job for a while, he said, “One of my big homies had just got in trouble, and a lot of people…a lot of things were going on. He just suggested it.”

Ross went on to say that it was a miserable experience and the pay was “horrendous” at “500 bucks” every two weeks.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ross explained why he doesn’t like to get involved in hip-hop feuds.

“You know, I only rap beef with people with more money than me, and I guess that’s why I never rap beef,” he said.

The topic then turned to Kanye West, and whether he thinks Ye is “losing his mind” amid his post-marital drama with Kim Kardashian and her alleged new boyfriend Pete Davison.

“Nah, he not losing his mind at all, because if you felt he was losing his mind now, it would’ve been lost 15 years ago, if you felt like that,” said Ross. “I’ve never felt like that. Homie’s always been a genius. He going through his thing with his family.” Ross commented on Ye buying a house across the street from Kim, too, joking that when he heard the news, he was convinced “she gonna sell hers next week.”

Watch the full interview via the YouTube clip below.