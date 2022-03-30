Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Lizzo Previews ‘Yitty’: Her New Line of ‘Size-inclusive’ Shapewear

By Fisher Jack
Lizzo - Litty
Photo: Fabletics/Yitty

*Lizzo continues to expand her brand beyond music and her latest business venture involves diving headfirst into the crowded field of shapewear. After teasing her fans about a big announcement, #Lizzo finally revealed that she has a brand new “size-inclusive” shapewear line in the works called YITTY.

@PaperMagazine reports, named after what she was called during her childhood, YITTY is the new shapewear line from Lizzo that aims to provide undergarment support to women of all shapes and sizes. Ranging from sizes XS to 6X, Lizzo explained her concept behind launching YITTY. “Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we’re thinking about it on a spectrum where everyone is included. It’s not high, it’s not low. It’s not big, it’s not small. It’s just your size. I was constantly being told through TV and magazines that my body wasn’t good enough. And, in order to be considered ‘acceptable’ I had to inflict some sort of pain upon it to fit into an archetype of beauty,” she said.

Underneath its parent company Fabletics, YITTY is launching on April 12th with three initial collections: Nearly Naked for seamless shapewear, Mesh Me for underwear-turned-outerwear and Major Label for functional, everyday pieces. The shade names of the shapewear are inspired by her music, such as “Moody B**ch Taupe” and “Tempo Lavender.”

