Newly Released Telegrams Reveal ‘Godfather’ Feud Between Francis Ford Coppola and Bob Evans

*TMZ has obtained telegrams between acclaimed “Godfather” director Francis Ford Coppola and former Paramount Studios boss, the late Robert Evans.

The telegrams come after Coppola, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro came together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday.

“I feel moments like this should be sincere and brief and I’m so grateful to my two wonderful friends who have come here to help me celebrate with you this project that we began 50 years ago with really the most extraordinary collaborators, many of them legends,” Coppola said, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. “And so many of them, I can’t take the time to list them all, but you know them all well. So I can only thank two, from the bottom of my heart.”

OTHER NEWS: Will Smith Apologizes to Oscars + Chris Rock Won’t File Charges | WATCH

Coppola went on to express gratitude to someone he’s “never thanked but the time is due that I do, because it was his participation and his decisions at the end that made it possible: Robert Evans,” producer of the “Godfather.”

Per TMZ, the feud between Coppola and Evans began after the 1972 release of “Godfather,” with Francis firing off a telegram, saying things like, “Your stupid blabbing about cutting The Godfather comes back to me and angers me for its ridiculous pomposity.”

He added, “You did nothing on The Godfather other than annoy me and slow it down … You have double crossed me for the last time. If you want a PR war or any kind of war, no one is better at it than me.”

Evans responded … “I cannot imagine what prompted this venomous diatribe. I am both annoyed and exacerbated by your fallacious accusations, when all I do is praise your extraordinary talents as a filmmaker.”

Per the report, Evans also stated in the messages to Coppola, “I can not conceive what motivated your malicious thoughts, but if they are a reflection of your hostility, I bear great sympathy and concern for your apparent paranoid-schizophrenic behavior. However, dear Francis, do not mistake my kindness for weakness.”

Evans reportedly gave these telegrams to real estate titan Kurt Rapaport before his 2019 death.