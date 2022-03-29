Simone Biles on Future Gymnast Goals: ‘I Want to See How Much I’m Capable Of’

*Simone Biles has been named one of USA Today‘s Women of the Year and in the article, the Olympian opens up about her personal goals and future as a professional gymnast.

“Technically, if you would ask anybody in the U.S. that looks at an American gymnast, I’m probably already aged out, but I really feel like leading up to Tokyo, I was hitting my prime,” she explained. “Truly, I thought in 2016, at 19 years old, I had peaked. And whenever I came back to the sport, I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to get even better than I was because somebody told me that was the best I was going to get.’ “

She continued, “You just have to push out those negative views and just keep pushing. I want to see how much I’m capable of, how talented I can be. And that’s why I came back, just to not have any regrets if I look back in 10 years. So now I can really say I have no regrets, but maybe I might push it a little bit more to see.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Biles touches on her mental health struggles during the Olympic summer games in Toyoko last year.

“Honestly, last year was a crazy year,” she told the outlet. “But I think pushing mental health to the forefront was a huge thing. I honestly didn’t realize in that moment the impact that it would have. A couple months later, I have acknowledged everything that has happened. But it still blows my mind to know that it wasn’t spoken about before as much as it is now, and we’re not open about it and people don’t perceive it the same way as an injury.”

She added, “So I’m happy that we had that conversation and we can now talk about it.”

“Now with mental health being a huge topic that we talk about basically on the daily now, they’re always telling me, ‘Thank you so much. You’ve done so much for me and my family, my friends. Now I’m going to go get help,’ ” she told USA Today. “So it really does mean a lot to me that a lot of people are now trying to get the help that they not only deserve but that they need.”

The athlete recently got engaged to boyfriend Jonathan Owens.