Will Smith Gushes About ‘Beautiful’ Bradley Cooper: ‘I Can’t Concentrate’

*Will Smith continues to pick up awards for his performance in the biopic “King Richard,” in which he stars as Richard Williams, the father of tennis champs Venus and Serena Williams.

During his acceptance speech for the Best Actor win at the National Board of Review gala in New York City, Smith showed some love to fellow actor Bradley Cooper.

“We all have that thing in us. We have a dream, and it seems crazy, the thing that you want to do,” Smith told the attendees, according to People.

“I look at Bradley Cooper. I’ve seen pictures of him when he was young — he didn’t look like this! He grew into that,” he added. “He let the dream blossom inside of him. I can’t even concentrate; he’s so beautiful.”

Some might say Smith fueled gay rumors about himself by gushing over Cooper’s beauty.

READ MORE: Will Smith’s Memoir Sparks ‘Fierce’ Bidding War for Biopic

Later in the event, Cooper, who is said to be openly gay in Hollywood, was presenting awards to “Licorice Pizza” film’s stars and replied to Smith’s comment about his looks, saying, “I’m not gonna forget that, Will.”

No word on whether the two men were spotted hanging out together at any afterparties.

Speaking about “King Richard” on the red carpet, Smith said he was most surprised at “how unanimous the reaction is” to his latest film “King Richard.”

“I guess the biggest surprise so far for me with this film is how unanimous the reaction is to the film,” he said, The Blast reports.

“I’ve made 30 years’ worth of movies, and there’s never been this kind of blanket agreement that it’s a good movie. I’ve made things that, I would read opposing reviews, and I’m like, ‘Did they even look at the same movie?’ you know, with Ali and with The Pursuit of Happiness. Just how many people agree that it’s a good movie is a big surprise for me.”