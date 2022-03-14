Will Smith’s Memoir Sparks ‘Fierce’ Bidding War for Biopic

*There’s a bidding war currently underway to turn Will Smith’s memoir into a biopic.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Some feared that Will’s brutal honesty in his book could harm his reputation. But it’s done the opposite and helped him connect with his audience like never before. When he signed his book deal he did so with an accompanying biopic in mind. Now all the streaming services are clamoring to pick up the rights.”

Smith’s memoir, published by Penguin Press in November, is an “inspirational tale of how [Will Smith’s] true self-knowledge helped to propel him to extraordinary success, and then evolve further to a place of deeper peace – with himself, his loved ones, and the world,” according to the press release, as reported by PEOPLE. “The idea is to communicate visually the evolution of a person, from childhood through adulthood, and at major stages of their life in between.”

“Given it will be so personal, it’s a sensitive thing for Will. He wants to make sure it’s done the right way and isn’t something that gets rushed out, regardless of the money,” the source added.

In the book, one startling revelation is Smith’s admission that he considered killing his dad for abusing his mother, Caroline Bright.

In related news, on Sunday, Smith won best actor at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards for his performance in “King Richard,” a biopic in which he plays the father of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams.

“I am here tonight with Venus and Serena [Williams] and their sister Isha,” said Smith in his acceptance speech. “And I really just want to say to all of you, thank you for entrusting me with your story. What you were able to do, and what your family was able to do, inspired everyone in this room, everyone in this country and everyone around the world.”

Smith also addressed the Williams family in his speech, saying “You all define the American dream. You represent the best of what we all hope this world and this country can be.”