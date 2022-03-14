Monday, March 14, 2022
Read Letter Sam Jackson & Wife Wrote That Begged Judge to be Lenient to Jussie Smollett

Sam Jackson - Jussie Smollett
*Several celebrities and organizations tried their best to keep Jussie out of jail by writing letters to the judge pleading with him to take it easy. Samuel L. Jackson and Alfre Woodard were among the few who went to bat for Jussie, according to Daily Mail.

Samuel and his wife LaTanya Richardson begged the judge not to throw Jussie in the slammer, and said they were ‘incredulous’ about the entire case against him.

“My husband, actor Samuel L. Jackson, and I have known Jussie since he was a baby living down the street from us in New York City. We have often broken bread with this young man as we discussed the right and wrong ways to live,” she reportedly wrote. “It is incredulous to Sam and to me that this entire criminal situation even exists. Jussie has already suffered a great deal of punishment, as this situation has destroyed his career and impugned his reputation.”

Actress Alfre spoke about meeting Jussie in South Africa years ago in her letter to the judge.

Alfre Woodard
“I am in my 60th decade and when he was a young teen, as we worked together to bring shelter, health and education to South Africa’s AIDS orphans, Jussie referred to me as ‘Mama Alfre.'”

“It is out of that bond that I make this appeal to you. Judge Linn, I know you and I are ‘meeting’ in a situation that would cause some ‘Mamas’ to lower their eyes.

“My dear friend Jussie Smollett has been convicted of a nonviolent crime… he has already paid a personal and professional price that few in real power have even for crimes against the health and safety of millions… Through it all, Jussie has stood like the good man I know him to be. If he is incarcerated, I fear for his safety.”

