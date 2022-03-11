‘Power Book IV: Force’ Gets Season 2 Renewal at Starz

*Starz has renewed ”Power Book IV: Force” for a second season.

“Fans have been eagerly awaiting Joseph’s return as the iconic ‘Tommy Egan’ and from the show’s record-setting debut, it was clear right away that they want to see another season of him taking on this new city,” Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO at STARZ, said in a statement, as reported by Urban Hollywood 411. “We are thrilled to have Joseph back in the ‘Power’ Universe and to be expanding the world with a new tapestry of power players brought to life by our fantastic cast.”

We previously reported that the series was the most-watched premiere in Starz’s history. We’re talking 3.3 million cross-platform viewers in the U.S., according to Nielsen. That’s a record number for the premium network. The crime drama also set a record on-air and delivered the highest-rated premiere ever on the channel.

The third “Power” spinoff also set records in linear viewing alone, delivering the highest-rated premiere in Starz history.

“Power Book IV: Force” stars Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan from the original Starz series “Power.” In the new show, set in Chicago, Egan (Sikora) has put New York in his rearview mirror for good. When unexpected events unfold, Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago’s drug game dealing with the Windy City’s two biggest crews.

The series renewal comes about a week after producer Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson called out Starz for seemingly not appreciating how he has helped build up the network with his “Power” franchise. Following the show’s record-setting premiere, he questioned why Force wasn’t immediately renewed. He shared several images of suitcases in separate posts, and each one expressed his eagerness to part ways with Starz.

“This is me packing my stuff, STARZ Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption. “They Renewed High town and FORCE is the highest rated show they have sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb shit I deal with over here. you would think they all went to school on a small yellow bus.”

In a follow-up suitcase post, 50 Cent tells several staffers at his G-Unit Film & Television to pack their bags.

In a message to Anil Kurian, Head of Development at G-Unit Film & Television, Fiddy said, “get your fvcking bag’s in the car now, we are out of here, take that fvcking sign off the door no more G-unit film and television over here,” he wrote.

In another post, he tells Michael Rainey Jr., the star of “Power Book II: Ghost,” to pack his bags too.

“Power Book IV: Force” airs Sundays on Starz.