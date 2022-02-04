Joseph Sikora Drops ‘Power Book IV Force’ Gems Ahead of Series Premiere [EUR Exclusive]

*We caught up with actor Joseph Sikoa to dish about “Power Book IV: Force” and where fans of the POWERverse will find Tommy Egan when the hotly anticipated spinoff series kicks off this weekend.

Per press release, “Power Book IV: Force” centers on fan-favorite character Tommy Egan after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good. As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha and the only city he’s ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades. What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried.

One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago’s drug game, inserting himself between the city’s two biggest crews. In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them – but holds the POWER to watch them crumble. As the first season unfolds at breakneck speed, Tommy uses his outsider status to his advantage, breaking all the local rules and rewriting them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago.

EURweb’s Ny MaGee caught with the Sikoa ahead of Sunday’s premiere to dish about Tommy’s journey this season — check out what he had to say via the clip below.

“Power Book IV: Force” premieres Sunday, February 6 on STARZ.

