California Cannabis Owner Virgil Grant on Cat Parker (Dept. of Cannabis) Resigning

*Below is what Virgil Grant, owner of California Cannabis, has to say about Cat Packer resigning as Director of the Department of Cannabis Regulation.

“Cat Packer should have stepped down as the Director of the Department of Cannabis Regulation a long time ago. Cat stepping down is not going to fix all of the problems. Everybody else in that department needs to go as well. They should revamp the whole department because everybody participated in the destruction and the demise of LA’s cannabis market. LA should have been the number one cannabis market in the world. LA looks like the biggest joke in the world because of everyone in that department — Michelle, Rocky, and Jason Killeen.

“Cat’s exit doesn’t come as a surprise to me because I saw the writing on the wall. Bottom line is that the department has not done its job since it has been formed and created. The department had the opportunity to set precedence in the world and definitely in the United States to be the leader of the cannabis industry as we boasted when we first started because it was true. For this organization to not allow this industry to continue to grow but actually suffer and fail, it’s because of the people running DCR and the names that I named.

“Cat was a pawn; she’s the fall person. And they are going to blame it all on her. But really, she was not capable of running that department. Once she sat in that seat, and we started seeing all the moving pieces, it didn’t take long to figure out that she wasn’t qualified for that seat or position. She never owned a business, and she didn’t understand politics. And that’s why every move she made signaled that she never ran a business or had knowledge of running the business and didn’t understand LA’s politics. Every move she made represented that.”

About Virgil Grant

The Los Angeles Times designates Virgil Grant as “the de facto leader of the cannabis industry.” MG Magazine hails him as “the King of Los Angeles.” For more than two decades, Mr. Grant has been a pioneer of the legal cannabis industry as a medical cannabis dispensary owner, cultivator, manufacturer, and civic advocate. He owns three dispensaries in Los Angeles as well as the 120-acre California Cannabis Farms in Southern Humboldt, California.

Virgil Grant’s advocacy work spearheaded the City of Los Angeles’ regulatory efforts as a key author, initiative leader, funder, and chief fundraiser ushering the passage of Measure M, which sets new precedents for the city with responsible guidelines, regulations, and licensing.

Additional civic municipalities throughout the state and nation have turned to Mr. Grant for providing guidance in drafting their ordinance and regulations with his wide-ranging expert insight, experience, and knowledge of the industry.

An expert cultivator, Virgil Grant has built a premium brand called California Cannabis West Coast as the finest cannabis product which he proudly boasts to as “Only the best grows in the West.” Mr. Grant’s grand scheme is for his product brand to become the “McDonald’s of Cannabis.”

source: ESP Public Relations / Media & Repertoire