Dr. Oz Accuses Sister of Stealing Millions From Ailing Father, Forging Will

*Dr. Mehmet Oz’s family feud with his sister is making headlines amid his battle over their late father’s estate.

Dr. Oz claims that his sister, Nazlim Oz — who lives in Turkey– has stolen thousands of dollars from their dying father and took over his estate without permission, according to Page Six. She is also accused of forging their father’s will to make her the beneficiary of a majority of the money.

Here’s more from Page Six:

The television personality-turned-aspiring politician detailed his family’s legal dispute in an affidavit asking a judge to pause sister Nazlim Oz’s suit accusing him of wrongfully withholding rent payments from a pair of Upper East Side apartments owned by their dad, Mustafa, who died in 2019, the court papers say.

The rental income has been going to Nazlim and their other sister, Seval — but Dr. Oz, as the manager of the apartments, said he cut Nazlim off pending another legal dispute that’s playing out in Turkish courts, the filing says. That money is being held in a separate account and he insists he doesn’t “benefit” from the rental income in any way.

According to the report, Turkish prosecutors have tracked down some of the “stolen” cash in bank accounts in three other countries.

OTHER NEWS: The Russia/Ukrain War Could Plunge Africa into Hunger – Higher Food Prices Predicted | VIDEO

“Dr. Oz ceased the distributions because he, Seval, and their mother (Suna Oz) uncovered evidence that Nazlim had been stealing her father’s money,” Dr. Oz’s lawyer, Michael J. Cohen, wrote in court papers.

Nazlim allegedly hid money “from her father’s estate to her own use and to the ongoing detriment of her sister, Seval Oz,” according to a Manhattan Supreme Court filing from Friday. She also allegedly “deprived our mother of funds with which to live, and deprived her of her inheritance,” the papers say.

Nazlim allegedly forged their dad’s will in 2018, according to the affidavit.

The Istanbul Chief Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into the matter and found she has bank accounts in the Netherlands, India and the Cayman Islands.

“We are attempting to recover the funds from those accounts, at least a portion of which represent the very rental payments from the Oz LLC tenants that she now accuses me in this New York litigation of failing to distribute to her,” Dr. Oz’s affidavit alleges.