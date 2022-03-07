Daniel Kaluuya Fires Hollywood Team, Under the Influence of ‘Life Strategist’ – Close Friends Concerned

*British actor Daniel Kaluuya has reportedly fired his agents and publicists and is said to be taking personal and professional advice from a “life strategist,” and the move has those closest to him concerned.

The woman calls herself Heir Holiness and describes herself on social media as “Head Mistress” for “The International Alma Mater, Blessed University,” as reported by Page Six.

“To be honest, we can’t quite figure out who she is…we really have no clue as his team has shifted camps,” said a well-placed source, per the outlet.

According to The Post, Heir was by Kaluuya’s side as he filmed “Nope” with director Jordan Peele and her behavior on set allegedly had many on the production scared of her.

“People on the ‘Nope’ set were very concerned that Heir had ‘taken over’ DK’s life and all decisions had to go through her,” said an industry insider. “I’ve heard there were multiple blow-ups and the production people were afraid of her.”

Kaluuya, 33, has reportedly fired his talent agents at CAA, his publicist at Shelter PR after a four-year relationship, his stylist, and multiple assistants at the behest of Heir Holiness, according to the report. One industry insider told the outlet: “Heir Holiness has marginalized DK’s usual team.”

“There are many actors and artists in Hollywood who work with spiritual advisors and use them for guidance and support,” a movie insider noted. “But … him leaving his agency and his publicists, that’s the unusual thing. It’s kind of weird.”

Kaluuya first met Heir Holiness, 50, on the set of the 2018 movie “Black Panther.”

“Apparently, he was introduced to Heir Holiness through a makeup artist, who is some sort of crystals guru,” said the Kaluuya source.

Here’s more from The Post:

When the source first heard of Heir, she was going by the name Heir Princess. The Post can reveal that her real name is Vanylla Salimah Mahmoud. The 50-year-old hails from California and has at least three Twitter accounts, one of which is private. There is also an Instagram account with messages like “I’m just a spiritual gangster serving a life sentence in a human body.”

The Kaluuya source revealed the actor — who thanked God during his Oscars speech — and Heir were so close during the publicity run of “Judas and the Black Messiah” that he would fly her to Los Angeles from Las Vegas every week for spiritual healing, mental exercises and a diet of herbal supplements to lose weight.

A Hollywood insider who has met Heir said that she is a great colorful character, adding that she runs Kaluuya’s day to day life, but has no jurisdiction over his work.

According to The Post, Kaluuya and Heir have been seen cuddling up together on a hot air balloon ride, dining out at Soho House in West Hollywood, “and celebrating his Feb. 24 birthday at a bash thrown by British actor Damson Idris,” per the outlet.

“Everyone who worked hard for Daniel is confused by all of this [upheaval],” said the Kaluuya source, “and really quite upset.”