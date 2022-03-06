Glover Brothers Recount Racial Harassment ‘Atlanta’ Crew Experienced in London

*Donald Glover and his colleagues – writers for the FX series “Atlanta” recently opened up about being racially harassed in London during the show’s final season shoot. During a TCA press conference, Stephen Glover, the show’s executive producer and Donald’s younger brother recounted how they were approached by a group of blokes while filming and engaged them in what initially seemed like an innocent conversation.

According to Stephen, 31, a group of white people walked up to them and seemed to notice or recognize Donald. She had to stop what she was doing, and the group – a girl and about two or three guys — started asking for a good place they could get a drink. During the short conversation, one of the guys said that the crew could probably break into a bar since they (crew) all carry hammers around– slang for guns.

Sadly, since all the ‘Atlanta’ writers are Black, that meant that – in the stereotyped reasoning of the white people – every crew member owns a gun and can easily break into the place for a drink. Despite being insulting, they ignored the ugly remarks. However, when the team didn’t take the remarks too severe or personally, the bully in the white group became more specific and told that team that they had probably gone to jail for unlicensed weapon ownership, theft among other crimes.

The bully kept doubling down on his totally unfounded accusations, and another guy (from the bullies) even told their female counterpart to run away because she could probably be raped. The girl was dragged away amidst her “I am sorry” remarks, and Stephen described the situation as pretty bad. Donald added that they were standing there, confused and not knowing what had happened and what to do. The crew has been shooting the third and fourth seasons concurrently and has confirmed that the show’s fourth season will be its finale.