Wendy Williams Ex-Husband Talks Legal Action Against Production Company for Wrongful Termination

*Wendy Williams‘ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, is suing the production company of her eponymous daytime talk show for wrongful termination.

In 2019, Hunter was terminated as executive producer on “The Wendy Williams Show” amid reports that he fathered a child with his mistress (Sabrina Hudson). Williams filed for divorce and Hunter says his employment status changed days later, PEOPLE reports.

Hunter’s new complaint claims he was fired “on the basis of his marital status, which is barred by the New York City Human Rights Law.”

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Hunter is suing Debmar-Mercury, claiming he received a notice from the company’s founder Ira Bernstein informing him that his firing was “effective immediately,” after Williams filed for divorce in April 2019.

“The termination of Plaintiff was based strictly upon Plaintiff’s marital status and his impending divorce to the Show’s host, ignoring all of the contributions that Plaintiff made to make the Show a success,” the filing states. “As a result of Defendants’ aforesaid actions and the breach of their agreement with Hunter, the Defendants have been unjustly enriched from Plaintiff’s Executive Producer contributions to the Show, as well as enduring Product Integrations engagements Plaintiff has brought to the Show and that the Show has retained.”

Per PEOPLE, “Hunter’s lawsuit also highlights the upcoming changes coming to the talk show.”

Last month it was announced that “The Wendy Williams Show” is ending after its current season, and Sherri Shepherd will take over Williams’ show’s time slot with her own talk show simply titled “Sherri.”

A series of celebrity guest hosts have rotated on the talk show since late last year in Wendy’s absence amid her ongoing health issues.

Hunter’s complaint notes that “many of the elements” he “helped conceptualize and the product integrations he created” for Williams’ show will be incorporated into Shepherd’s new series, per the report.

“Even though The Wendy Williams Show will be over, Defendants will continue to be unjustly enriched by Plaintiff’s initial work including his initial concepts created for the Show and Plaintiff’s product integration agreements,” the document states.

Hunter seeks “compensatory, punitive damages, an award of costs, interest and attorney’s fees, and such other and further relief as this Court deems just and proper.”

Hunter and Williams wed in 1997 and welcomed their son, Kevin Jr., in 2000.