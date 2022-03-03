Thursday, March 3, 2022
Wendy Williams Ex-Husband Talks Legal Action Against Production Company for Wrongful Termination

By Ny MaGee
Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter at the Daytime Creative Emmy Awards at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on August 29, 2009 – ©2009 Kathy Hutchins / Hutchins Photo

*Wendy Williams ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, is suing the production company of her eponymous daytime talk show for wrongful termination. 

In 2019, Hunter was terminated as executive producer on “The Wendy Williams Show” amid reports that he fathered a child with his mistress (Sabrina Hudson). Williams filed for divorce and Hunter says his employment status changed days later, PEOPLE reports. 

Hunter’s new complaint claims he was fired “on the basis of his marital status, which is barred by the New York City Human Rights Law.”

READ MORE: Wendy Williams Threatens Legal Action After Show Cancellation

kevin hunter
NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 26: Kevin Hunter attends Hot 97 Who’s Next Live With Jacquees, Elijah The boy And Jay Watts at S.O.B.’s on February 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Hunter is suing Debmar-Mercury, claiming he received a notice from the company’s founder Ira Bernstein informing him that his firing was “effective immediately,” after Williams filed for divorce in April 2019. 

“The termination of Plaintiff was based strictly upon Plaintiff’s marital status and his impending divorce to the Show’s host, ignoring all of the contributions that Plaintiff made to make the Show a success,” the filing states. “As a result of Defendants’ aforesaid actions and the breach of their agreement with Hunter, the Defendants have been unjustly enriched from Plaintiff’s Executive Producer contributions to the Show, as well as enduring Product Integrations engagements Plaintiff has brought to the Show and that the Show has retained.”

Per PEOPLE, “Hunter’s lawsuit also highlights the upcoming changes coming to the talk show.”

Last month it was announced that “The Wendy Williams Show” is ending after its current season, and Sherri Shepherd will take over Williams’ show’s time slot with her own talk show simply titled “Sherri.”

A series of celebrity guest hosts have rotated on the talk show since late last year in Wendy’s absence amid her ongoing health issues

Hunter’s complaint notes that “many of the elements” he “helped conceptualize and the product integrations he created” for Williams’ show will be incorporated into Shepherd’s new series, per the report. 

“Even though The Wendy Williams Show will be over, Defendants will continue to be unjustly enriched by Plaintiff’s initial work including his initial concepts created for the Show and Plaintiff’s product integration agreements,” the document states.

Hunter seeks “compensatory, punitive damages, an award of costs, interest and attorney’s fees, and such other and further relief as this Court deems just and proper.” 

Hunter and Williams wed in 1997 and welcomed their son, Kevin Jr., in 2000.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

