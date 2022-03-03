Target Raising Hourly Wages From $15 to $24 for Some Workers

*Target announced Monday that the starting wage for some workers at stores and distributions centers will increase from $15 to $24 an hour.

The increase will apply to hourly workers at its discount stores, supply chain facilities, and headquarters in the most competitive markets, such as New York.

The Minneapolis-based retailer said currently pays a universal starting wage of $15 an hour.

The wage increase “is part of a company plan to spend an additional $300 million on its labor force this year that will also include broader, faster access to health care coverage for its hourly workers,” per NBC News.

“The market has changed,” said Target CEO Brian Cornell in an interview. ”We want to continue to have an industry-leading position.”

OTHER NEWS: ‘Access Hollywood’ Collaborating with the Black & Missing Foundation | WATCH

Target has roughly 1,900 stores and 350,000 employees in the U.S. The wage increase comes amid “an ongoing worker shortage in the retail industry, partly triggered by the pandemic,” per CNN.

Here’s more from NBC News:

Many retailers say they’re struggling to find workers. According to a recent survey of more than 100 major retailers with annual revenues between $500 million to more than $20 billion, 96% said they’re having trouble finding store employees. The survey conducted by global consulting firm Korn Ferry in January also found that 88 percent said it was difficult to find distribution-center workers.

In January, average pay for retail workers, excluding managers, jumped 7.1 percent from a year earlier to $19.24 an hour. That’s faster than pre-pandemic gains. In January 2020, pay for retail workers rose 4.2 percent from the previous year. In January 2017, it rose just 1.7 percent from the previous year.

“Alongside the health risks, uncertainty and stress of working during a pandemic, many service-sector workers continue to contend with chronically unpredictable and unstable work schedules,” according to a recent report from the Shift Project, a joint venture by Harvard University and the University of California, San Francisco.

According to reports, in 2018, Amazon raised its starting wage to $15. Best Buy bumped up its minimum wage to $15 in 2020. Last fall, Walmart, the largest US retailer, boosted its minimum wage from $11 to $12.