Nicole Scherzinger Dances to ‘Buttons’ In Skimpy Blue Bikini [WATCH]

*Nicole Scherzinger sent the Internet on fire when she showed off her fit body in a blue bikini in a video shared with fans on social media.

The clip shows her “rolling her hips to the classic Pussycat Dolls song “Buttons” with a slight twist. This is the Showmusik TikTok Remix of the song,” per The Blast.

“Whatchu know about that new Buttons remix? 🏝”she asked in the caption.

Check out her post below.

OTHER NEWS: Black Model (Nyakim Gatwech) Called ‘A Freak of Nature’ by Columbia U’s Dr. Jeffrey Lieberman – He’s Suspended

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzinger)

“Add it to the list of reasons why you’re my first girl crush since 2008 😂 “ one fan commented, per the report. “🔥🙌 gorgeous woman!!!!”

“girlie we NEED a bathing suit haul because i swear every time you wear one i’ve never seen before 😭 i’m guessing you have more than 100 bathing suits?! 🤣” another fan commented.

“OKAY BUT THIS SWIMSUIT IS SO BEAUTIFUL,” another Instagram user wrote.

“I am looking… very… respectfully… 😃🍒 babe don’t do this to me right now, i’m in class 😭 but oh my gosh you are just perfection my love 😍🔥 and your body is just goals ✨ ilysm ❤️,” commented another.

In another video, Nicole can be is wearing another strappy bikini with tassels and standing barefoot on the beach in a white sports bra and matching white leggings — check it out below.

“Sunrises and sunsets ignite the warrior in me,” she wrote in the caption. “What ignites your warrior?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzinger)

One fan wrote in response to the clip, “the sunset reminds me of you a little bit, beautiful on the outside but is so calming and has a deeper meaning than just the outside 🥰💜🧡”

On Tuesday, the singer dropped more sexy bikini photos for her Instagram fans. “Happy Margarita Day, everyone!” Nicole wrote in the caption. “Didn’t know it was a thing, but I’m so here for it 🌊 #nationalmargaritaday”

“YOU ARE JUST SO FREAKING GORGEOUS 😭💜” one fan commented.

“You are just goals 🔥🙌” another wrote.

You can next catch Nicole on as a judge on “The Masked Singer” for the show’s seventh season, which debuts on Fox on March 9, 2022.