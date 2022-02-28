Nicole Scherzinger Dances to ‘Buttons’ In Skimpy Blue Bikini [WATCH]

*Nicole Scherzinger sent the Internet on fire when she showed off her fit body in a blue bikini in a video shared with fans on social media.
The clip shows her “rolling her hips to the classic Pussycat Dolls song “Buttons” with a slight twist. This is the Showmusik TikTok Remix of the song,” per The Blast.
“Whatchu know about that new Buttons remix? 🏝”she asked in the caption.
Check out her post below.
View this post on Instagram
“Add it to the list of reasons why you’re my first girl crush since 2008 😂 “ one fan commented, per the report. “🔥🙌 gorgeous woman!!!!”
“girlie we NEED a bathing suit haul because i swear every time you wear one i’ve never seen before 😭 i’m guessing you have more than 100 bathing suits?! 🤣” another fan commented.
“OKAY BUT THIS SWIMSUIT IS SO BEAUTIFUL,” another Instagram user wrote.
“I am looking… very… respectfully… 😃🍒 babe don’t do this to me right now, i’m in class 😭 but oh my gosh you are just perfection my love 😍🔥 and your body is just goals ✨ ilysm ❤️,” commented another.
In another video, Nicole can be is wearing another strappy bikini with tassels and standing barefoot on the beach in a white sports bra and matching white leggings — check it out below.
“Sunrises and sunsets ignite the warrior in me,” she wrote in the caption. “What ignites your warrior?”
View this post on Instagram
One fan wrote in response to the clip, “the sunset reminds me of you a little bit, beautiful on the outside but is so calming and has a deeper meaning than just the outside 🥰💜🧡”
On Tuesday, the singer dropped more sexy bikini photos for her Instagram fans. “Happy Margarita Day, everyone!” Nicole wrote in the caption. “Didn’t know it was a thing, but I’m so here for it 🌊 #nationalmargaritaday”
“YOU ARE JUST SO FREAKING GORGEOUS 😭💜” one fan commented.
“You are just goals 🔥🙌” another wrote.
You can next catch Nicole on as a judge on “The Masked Singer” for the show’s seventh season, which debuts on Fox on March 9, 2022.
View this post on Instagram