Melanin Desperation: Now White Girls Are Inhaling Dangerous Tanning Nasal Spray to Darken Skin (Video)

*Som’ don’t smell right.

White “beauty influencers” on TikTok have taken tanning to a dangerous new level, and it appears to be gaining in popularity. Forget tanning lotion, beds and the ol’ fashioned UV rays from the sun. Melanin-deficient girls are now into “tanning nasal sprays,” which claim to increase production of melanin in the skin upon inhalation.

Dermatologists are appalled. The sprays reportedly contain dihydroxy methylchromonyl palmitate, “a self-tanning ingredient which helps increase melanin production when used topically.” However, the ingredient has not been approved for inhalation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Also, “There’s no proven safety of ingesting dihydroxy methylchromonyl palmitate at all,” dermatologist Dr. Nancy Samolitis told Allure magazine. “Whether or not it works, we don’t know.”

Dr. R. Peter Manes, a rhinologist with Yale Medicine, told Everyday Health that inhaling unapproved substances can result in a number of serious side effects that could last indefinitely. “Nasal use of medications can affect things like one’s sense of smell. They can also potentially be toxic to the cilia of the nose, which allow the nose to move mucus through it normally,” he stated.

None of this matters to a majority of beauty influencers, who swear by these nasal sprays on TikTok. British TikTokker @hannahtayy recently went viral lipsyncing the popular TikTok quote, “I mean I’d rather die hot than live ugly. So if this is going to take 10 years off my life, I don’t care. I don’t want to be old anyway, old people are ugly.” (That video has since been deleted.)

Watch some other testimonials below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: EUR VideoNews: Two Influential Black Pilots ‘United’ in Mission to Diversify Aviation