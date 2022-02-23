Cardi B Tells Tasha K to ‘Have My Money’ After Blogger Admits She Can’t Pay $4M in Lawsuit

*Cardi B has responded to Tasha K admitting that she does not have the $4 million dollars a judge ordered her to pay after losing a defamation case against the rapper.

In a recent interview (see clip below), the blogger was asked about the case and if she had millions to pay Cardi B.

“I ain’t got it,” said Tasha K in an interview with @kendallkyndall and @kendragmedia. “Listen, I ain’t got it. Don’t ask me for no money. I ain’t got it. But listen, we have business things in place that takes care of things like this.”

Tasha added that she doesn’t intend on paying Cardi as the suit is headed to an appellate court.

“That’s what the appellate court’s for,” she said. “Who’s tryna pay $4 million?”

When Cardi got word of the blogger’s comments she responded on Twitter.

“Think [it’s] a game but trust imma come for everything,” the hip-hop star tweeted.

The Bronx native also shared a clip of Rihanna’s “Bitch Better Have My Money” music video, writing, “BBHMM.”

Cardi later deleted the post, saying, “My music reps just call[ed] me to take it down. I can’t never have fun.”

Back in January, Tasha K (a.k.a. Tasha Kebe) railed against “the machine” and “corporate interests” and seemingly took no responsibility after losing the case. In federal court, Tasha, and her company Kebe Studios LLC were found liable on 3 separate claims including defamation, invasion of privacy through false portrayal and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The judge awarded Cardi B (born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) $1 million in damages for pain & suffering due to reputational damages and an additional $3.8 million in damages.

“Tasha K reportedly stated that Cardi had a sexually transmitted disease, would perform sex acts on stage with bottles, and was a drug abuser,” per Hot New Hip Hop.

Speaking to her followers after the verdict last month, Tasha stated in a YouTube video, “These last four years fighting this conspiracy case, have been extremely challenging … The verdict handed down on Monday was no shock to myself, my husband or my legal team.

“We called bluff against a machine that wanted to bully me for not wavering from my personal beliefs,” she continued. “A machine that has corporate interests to protect prostitution, drug use, promiscuity and to glorify the violence that wreaks havoc in our society and in our neighborhood.”

In the video, she claimed the “machine” threatened her life, and called the verdict “extremely prejudicial,” based “solely off sympathy and payola.”