Kim Kardashian and Her Sisters Unfollow Kanye West

*Kim Kardashian’s sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner have unfollowed Kanye West on social media after Kim deleted him from her follow list. Their mother, Kris Jenner, still follows the rapper, as insiders claim she allegedly owns a great percentage of his royalties and brand.

Kanye (aka Ye) has spent several weeks harassing his estranged wife and her new boytoy Pete Davidson online. He took to Instagram recently to ask fans for divorce advice amid his co-parenting drama with Kim and has expressed his concerns over their eldest daughter North West having a TikTok account.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” Ye captioned a screenshot of one of North’s TikTok videos.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Admits Life ‘Changes’ Led to Divorce from Kanye West

“Don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok or don’t have her on TikTok at all, if I’m not there to approve that,” Kanye previously told Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked. “It was done without me knowing.”

“I feel like it’s poking the bear, trying to antagonize me or create this ‘crazy’ narrative,” he continued. “To say someone is crazy, they’re trying to take the power away and do anything to get people to not pay attention to me.”

Word on the street is that Ye signed an agreement with Kim that prohibits him from having any say over anything their four kids do.

Meanwhile, Kim is speaking out about the life changes she made that led to her split from Kanye last year.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy,” Kardashian said in a new interview with Vogue for the March 2022 cover story. “And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

She added, “My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy. I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram. [My sister] Khloé [Kardashian] came up with the best phrase for that yesterday. She said, ‘Post and ghost.'”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.