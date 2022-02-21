Suspect in Young Dolph Murder Missing After Release From Jail

*One of the suspects in the murder of rapper Young Dolph is missing after he was released from an Indiana jail in January.

Here’s more from CBS affiliate WREG:

U.S. Marshals arrested Shundale Barnett along with accused killer Justin Johnson on Jan. 11 in Indiana. Barnett was a passenger in the vehicle driven with Johnson when he was captured. Officials in Indiana say Shelby County told them to release Barnett.

Barnett was charged with being an accessory to a role in helping Johnson flee from Memphis, officials said. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Barnett also faced charges of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and theft of property.

He was held in Indiana and was supposed to be extradited to Memphis with Johnson but officials say that did not happen. He is now wanted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden said they have “no idea” where Barnett is.

New developments this morning in the Young Dolph murder case there is an active warrant for Shundale Barnett, the Man U-S Marshals arrested with Justin Johnson in Indiana. According to the Clay County Indiana Sheriffs office they released Barnett on the 21st of January. pic.twitter.com/PjSUGAVNVu — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) February 17, 2022



“On Jan. 11, Mr. Shundale Barnett was brought to the Clay County Jail by the Indiana State Police from an arrest on I-70. He was booked in the Clay County Jail on an outstanding warrant from Shelby County, Tennessee,” said Sheriff Harden. “We held them (Barnett), contacted Shelby County, and held him on their warrant and we were contacted on Jan. 21 and they told us that they were no longer wanting to come up and pick up Mr. Barnett and that we were to release him at that time.”

Smith, meanwhile, has been charged with auto theft involving the white Mercedes allegedly used as a getaway car in the shooting, per the report.

Dolph, born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was killed on Nov. 17 while shopping at Makeda’s Butter Cookies in Memphis. He was pronounced dead at the scene at age 36.

We previously reported that Maurice Hill, the owner of the shop, told FOX13 his employees said Dolph walked into the store to buy cookies when a vehicle drove up and fired at the bakery. The gunmen were caught on camera driving up to the store and firing shots at the father of two. The Memphis Police Department shared photos from security footage outside the bakery, showing two armed men with their faces partially covered, exiting a white Mercedes-Benz.

“The suspects approached the victim while he was inside the business and shot the victim several times,” Memphis Police shared in a statement posted to Twitter at the time. “The suspects then fled the scene.”

Barnett is now wanted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Polic is asking anyone with information regarding Barnett’s whereabouts to call 901-528-CASH.

When asked at Thursday’s press conference to clarify why Barnett was released, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said: “I can’t, because it’s a pending case. It is a pending investigation, it is a pending prosecution, and we can’t get into that at this time. When we can, we will answer all those questions that I know the public has.”

In January, Barnett was charged with being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. He also faces charges of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and theft of property.