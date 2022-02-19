Little Richard’s Reveals: His Friend Killed His Father, Struggles with Sexuality and Exes

*Little Richard, the late Rock N’ Roll icon, led one of the most interesting lives. He publicly confessed to struggling with a range of challenges from church sermons to angel dust, alcoholism, orgies, Bible sessions, cocaine and same-sex attractions. However, his love for the stage didn’t change regardless of the life circumstances. In an interview with GQ Magazine in 2010, the artist revealed numerous details about his life: entertaining, straight up and others tragic.

His Good Friend Killed His Father for Kicking Him (Richard – 19 Years) Out of The House.

Born Richard Wayne Penniman on 5 Dec 1932 in Macon, he was the third born among the 12 children. His father, Bud, sold moonshine and put him out of the house at 19 years for being gay. He said he wanted seven boys, and he (Richard) had spoiled it. His best friend Frank shot Bud outside a local bar and went to jail for the incident. However, he was released in a week, and they never knew what happened.

Convincing His Girlfriend and Wife into Believing That He Was Straight

Richard’s teenage years were filled with unique sexual behaviors – trial period – termed evil and satanic. With time, he became more liberal about his sexuality – homosexuality – and eventually accepted that he has always been gay. In an interview with Penthouse in 1995, Richard didn’t just confess to being gay but also added that God is a God of love, not hate. Comparing his sexuality to a fisher, he added that he would keep fishing like he did his whole life. On his girlfriend – Lee Angel – and Ernestine Campbell – his wife whom they were married between 1959 and 1961 (a Bible student), he says that the two women never saw him as gay but rather an addict of masturbation. He adds that he was pumping eight to nine times daily in those days.

His Longtime Girlfriend Recalls Their Leaked Threesome with A Popular Male Singer.

Angel Lee, Richard’s girlfriend at the time, said that she was so angry at Richard for fabricating the threesome story in which the latter said that it involved the two and a Caucasian singer, Buddy Holly. In the story, Richard claimed that Buddy had sexual relations with Angel while she performed sexual acts at home during the alleged act. Lee Angel was an exotic dancer at the time.

Richard On His Complex Sexuality

According to Richard, human beings are both male and female, and it feels great to go for what one feels like making him omnisexual.

On Including the Bible in His Sexual Escapades and Orgies

Richard has raised with the Baptist tradition – fearsome Southern imagery. So, it wouldn’t be strange to try and reconcile the scriptural doctrine with everything in his life, including fame, orgies and heterosexuality. Anytime he was struggling with something, he either went to get a Bible or always had one by his side.

source: ILoveOldSchoolMusic