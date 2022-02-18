Friday, February 18, 2022
Ye Files Docs to Protect Marital Assets As Kim Files for Single Status (Scared She Could Take it All)

By Fisher Jack
0

Kim Kardashian - Kanye West
*#KanyeWest has had a lot to say about his pending divorce on social media as of late, but it looks like he might be warming up to the idea of Kim K being declared single amidst their proceedings–so long as things are done on his terms.

According to @TMZ_tv, Kanye is worried about the fate of him and Kim’s assets if she’s considered legally single, and has reportedly filed legal documents outlining his conditions for her to be back on the market.

TMZ reports Ye’s lawyer fears Kim might remarry and move some of their assets to different accounts once she is declared single, and is asking the following: if either Kim or Kanye pass away,

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Totally Twisted! 🙁 Teacher Admits Giving Kids Cupcakes Laced with Husband’s Sperm

 

Wait! There’s more.

According to Kanye’s legal team, his requests have already been rejected by Kim’s attorneys, which wouldn’t be odd given that the two have a prenup in place that keeps all of their property separate, reports Radar Online.

However, as we all know, this does come amid an onslaught of erratic posts on social media that have only gotten more aggressive the closer Kim has gotten to her first boyfriend since the split, Pete Davidson.

Fisher Jack

