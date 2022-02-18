Totally Twisted! 🙁 Teacher Admits Giving Kids Cupcakes Laced with Husband’s Sperm

*A Louisiana school teacher who admitted to lacing cupcakes with her ex-husband’s sperm and feeding them to school children now faces nearly 40 years in prison, according to a report.

In 2019, Louisiana sheriff’s lieutenant Dennis Perkins and his wife Cynthia Perkins were arrested and charged with creating child pornography, video voyeurism, and first-degree rape. A report from The Advocate said Cynthia Perkins had worked as a school teacher at the time for Westside Junior High School in Walker, Louisiana. Per the agreement, Cynthia admitted to helping her ex-husband sexually assault a juvenile, film a juvenile bathing, and lace cupcakes with sperm from her ex-husband, which were fed to school children, the report added.

Cynthia allegedly filed for divorce after the couple was arrested and charged. Cynthia’s attorneys said she was manipulated by her ex-husband into committing child sex crimes. Her attorneys called Dennis the “mastermind” behind the couple’s criminal activity.

Cynthia Perkins will be sentenced on Friday, authorities said.

The couple got caught after authorities received a tip at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators later found nude photos of them with a minor.

Cynthia resigned from Westside Junior High School the day after her arrest, while Dennis was fired from his deputy role at the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Dennis Perkins is scheduled to face trial in May on 150 criminal charge

