Nicki Minaj Remembers Diddy Being ‘So Mad’ at Her Sweet 16 Date with His Son
By Chris Richburg
Nicki Minaj (Jamie McCarthy-Getty Images)
*Nicki Minaj’s Sweet 16 date with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ son Justin was a moment to remember for the rapstress.

Looking back on the moment, Minaj mentioned how the embattled mogul and Justin’s mother, Misa Hylton, were less than thrilled with her for showing up late to the young Combs’ star-studded 16th birthday party. So much so, the “Starships” entertainer claimed the former couple blew up at her for showing up late and making Justin wait.

“What was that like, me being your Sweet 16 date?” Minaj asked Justin, who popped into the comments section while she reminisced about the situation.

“I know I was mad late, and I can’t remember much, but I felt like I just knew that Puffy and Misa were so mad at me; I could feel it,” she said. “I was so mad at myself, because all of the dresses that I had been trying on that day, I hated every single one… I felt really horrible. But, I can’t believe, to this day, that I went with him to his Sweet 16.”

“And I remember he was trying to get cute in the limo, y’all, and I was like, who is you talking to, boy?” Minaj added. “But yes, I had a great time, and he was so fun, and funny, and very cute, too.”

Justin Combs – Getty

As the Instagram session continued, the “Pink Friday” entertainer weighed in on how Justin’s actions affected his girlfriend at the time, according to Sandra Rose.

“I wonder, who was his girlfriend at the time? Because whatever girlfriend he had at school, I know she was probably really mad at him,” laughed Minaj. “Why’d he do that? Why he ain’t take her on his Sweet 16? That’s a memorable time.”

