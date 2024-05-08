The Pulse of Entertainment: Bass Player Christian de Mesones Releases ‘You Only Live Twice’ | WATCH & Groove

*“Love is sweeter the second time around,” said #1 Billboard chart-topping bass player Christian de Mesones about the meaning of the title of his new solo album “You Only Live Twice.”

The “You Only Live Twice” project features assistance from Eddie Baccus Jr. and Jaared Arosemena on sax, two-time Grammy-winning David Blamires and Nes Powers on vocals, and Bill Dickens, Brendan Rothwell, Andrew Gouche, and Vail Johnson on bass. The project is produced by Christopher Valentine and written by Valentine and de Mesones.

“He’s a guest on one of the songs,” said Christian about Grammy-winning Bob James when I asked. “My brother produced it. Bob was introduced to my music by a fellow producer in the UK.”

The de Mesones single “Hispanica” is the one that features two-time Grammy-winning Bob James which garnered a #1 Billboard chart-topper.

“It always comes down to the melody…and depends on the groove could be considered R&B,” said de Mesones. “In Hard-Rock there is no rhythm.”





“My whole life I played music in different bands and on projects,” he pointed out. “From New York to Los Angeles. I went to a music school at 18.”

“I’ve been doing this for a long time,” Christian added. “…and only had this level of success since 2020. The last four performances the places have been high-profile venues and sold out!”

“My first full-length debut was in 2020 when Covid hit,” he said. “Before that release, I was releasing singles on my own. My first single was in 2015. My 3rd single ‘Spirit’ was in 2018 and it charted on Media Base…900.000 streams. I was very excited.”

“My dream was to be in Hard Rock. I was touring with different bands,” the Brooklyn native said. “I gave myself time. I worked for my brother’s record store in New York, Willie Records. It sold R&B, Hip-Hop and Jazz. I started to gravitate towards Jazz – from Hard-Rock to instrumental Jazz.”

“I…opened for Roberta Flack in 2000. I wasn’t a recording artist at the time,” Christian de Mesones said. “In 2006 I put together a band…we did Capital Jazz Festivals.”

And as they say, “the rest is history.” Christian de Mesones will be performing at The Birchmere in Alexandria, VA on June 23, 2024. come out to see him.

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Business Management/Public Relations Strategist and Consultant at Freelance Associates and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times.

