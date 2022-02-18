50 Cent Responds to Fat-Shaming Following Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

*50 Cent has clapped back at haters and trolls who fat-shamed him following his performance at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show on Sunday.

As reported by AceShowbiz, 50 Cent wore a white tank top and black pants while rapping his hit “In Da Club.” Many social media users were quick to call out the rapper for packing on the pounds.

“Dr. Dre looks old as s**t, and 50 Cent is fat as f**k,” one person tweeted, while another said, “50 cent is too fat to hang upside down pls.” In the meantime, someone else wrote, “Yo 50 cent got fat AS F**K.”

Per the report, one Twitter user defended the rapper, writing, “Am I the only one who doesn’t think the 50 Cent fat jokes/memes are funny? Like, we fat shaming folx for gaining weight during the panny? Not cool.” In the meantime, another fan said, “People calling 50 cent fat and can’t even do a pull up.”

READ MORE: 50 Cent Unpacks ‘Power’ Journey with ‘Force’ Star Joe Sikora [EUR Exclusive]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

Another user noted, “People are fat shaming 50 cent just because he looks different than he did when he first released ‘In Da Club’ 19 years ago. I dare you middle aged people to find a picture of yourself from 19 years ago. I’ll bet you looked different too.”

On Thursday, 50 Cent took to Instagram to respond to the critics by promoting a line of G-Unit tank tops and headbands. “Get your G-Unit Tank tops & Headbands Now,” he tweeted – see the post below.

He later tweeted, “They’re just teasing me because they know i can drop the weight. That’s why i laugh with them. Fat shaming only applies when you’re ashamed of your fat. LOL.” Check out his post below.

You can revisit all the iconic performances from Super Bowl LVI, stream the official Halftime Show playlist, and dive deeper into the discographies of the performers on Apple Music at apple.co/_DrDreAndFriends.

Jhené Aiko – “American The Beautiful” (Watch HERE)

Mickey Guyton – “The Star Spangled Banner” (Watch HERE)

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent (Watch HERE)