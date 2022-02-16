Tyler James Williams: From Child Actor to Hollywood Hunk + Nina Parker on ‘Tamron Hall’ | WATCH

On “Tamron Hall (02-16-22),” award-winning actor Tyler James Williams opened up about how he’s handling the journey from child star on “Everybody Hates Chris” to the leading man on “Abbott Elementary.”

Also, E! News host Nina Parker showed off her new plus-size fashion line and shared the personal motivation behind the creation of her inclusive clothing collection.

Williams on being viewed in a new light after starting his career as a child star:

“It’s been a blessing that people grow up with me. We’re all adults now. You know, people who watched me when I was in my teens and in high school, are now watching me play a teacher as they’re dropping their kids off at school.” He continued, “It’s a new space for me that you know, I’m getting used to. I always try to just keep my head down and do the work. But I’m definitely getting people who are trying to emulate Janelle James’ character and that’s, you know, there’s no life’s human resources. I’m gonna have to adjust.”

Williams on how his parents encouraged him to follow his acting dreams:

“A big part of it is just you know, how I was raised. I think my parents, you know, they dropped me off at school every day, telling me ‘you can be whatever you want to be, but regardless of what it is, be the best at it and never stop trying to be the best at it.’ So for me as I hit, you know, a milestone of some kind, like, you know, at 12, 13 having a network hit. After that I have to move on to something else. I have to keep going. I can’t ever sit and get complacent. And I want to do the art service. You know, I think I’m blessed to be in the position that I’m in. If I don’t keep going deeper and you know, crafting great stories for people to watch and deepening my craft, then I just get lazy and I can’t do that.”

Parker on how she felt excluded from the fashion world because of her size:

“So when I started doing E! red carpets, they really wanted me for my commentary for real life things, for TV, for just like the realness of the carpet. It wasn’t for fashion expertise. So I would have to do these carpets and be dressed and…my counterparts were size zero, size two. So they would be able to find sample sizes, they would have designers sending them clothes. And my stylist and I were really struggling with getting anything off of the rack that was up to par with my counterparts. So we would reach out to designers who supposedly would dress plus but they were only really interested in dressing plus stars that were super A-list.” She continued, “And it really disheartened me because, like anything, I feel like especially being a Black woman, there’s many things in the world we feel like are not for us. And if it’s not for us, we don’t spend our dollars towards it. I was against it. I was anti-fashion for so long because I felt so unwanted.”

Parker on how she got her start in broadcast journalism:

“So I graduated college at a normal age and moved to New York. I thought I was gonna become a VJ. I was working at Barnes and Noble, child, they did not want me. And I went back home to California with my tail in between my legs and got a job just to make a living. And one year, it was supposed to be one year of savings to move to LA to start my career, one year turned to three, turned to four, crying every day. I was literally answering calls and my mom was like, ‘girl, what you doing? Like you don’t have to live this way.’ And I literally packed my bags up and moved to LA and didn’t look back.” Parker added, “I think for me when I graduated college I was a little entitled and arrogant because I think they teach us like what you’re supposed to do. You’re supposed to go to school, you’re supposed to get an education…So I feel like I did all the things on paper I was supposed to do. So in my mind, I thought I’m supposed to just get handed the job. So when that didn’t happen for me, I had a real awakening and a humbleness. So when I came back four years later, I was like, ‘I’ll take that trash out. I’ll work these extra hours. Do you need me to wash your car?’ Like what do I need to do? And that really helped fuel me and really keep me focused. My work ethic was no longer going to be distracted.”

Thursday, February 17: Two women at the center of the Netflix documentary ”The Tinder Swindler” open up about taking matters into their own hands after being scammed out of money and love by a man posing as a wealthy jet-setting mogul. Plus, grandparents who took matters into their own hands after being targeted by a scammer, and other real stories of people who got scammed – and then got even.

Friday, February 18: Tamron delves into the life of today’s tweens to learn their likes, dislikes and issues they face. She tackles questions, like when it comes to social media, how young is too young? A candid conversation with tweens and their parents. Plus, an expert shares the tools every parent needs to know to keep their tweens safe online.

