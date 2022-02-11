Friday, February 11, 2022
Russell Wilson Reportedly Open to Washington Commanders Trade

By Ny MaGee
Russell Wilson / Getty

*Quarterback Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks is said to be open to joining the Washington Commanders.

On a recent episode of “The Kevin Sheehan Show,” Sheehan revealed Wilson “is not against being traded.”

“I did talk to a few people in Vegas,” Sheehan said, via Audacy. “And the only thing that I will tell you is something that I feel confident in, based on the sources, and that is that Russell Wilson is not against being traded to Washington.”

Meanwhile, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said a trade shouldn’t be ruled as it relates to Wilson’s future with the Seahawks. 

READ MORE: Washington Unveils New Name (The Commanders), Logo and Uniforms

Russell Wilson / Getty

“Russ wants to know his options. I’m not saying he’s definitely going to go, but he wants to look around and see,” Rapoport said. “If you’re Seattle, it’s the same problem they’ve had the last few years. Even if they get a great offer, who is actually going to be their quarterback and how quickly can they rebuild? Because Pete Carroll is going to be 71, and he doesn’t want it to be a full-year rebuild. I wouldn’t rule out a trade, but it has to be a no-brainer and they have to know the answer to the next question as well.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month Washington’s NFL team revealed its new name is The Commanders, a tribute to the state’s military ties.

Team owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder along with team president Jason Wright made the announcement at FedEx Field, where they were joined by nearly a dozen current and former players, The Washington Post reports

The name change “formally closes the team’s 87-year chapter as the Redskins and marks the start of a new era,” the outlet writes.

“As we kick off our 90th season, it is important for our organization and fans to pay tribute to our past traditions, history, legacy and the greats that came before us,” Snyder said. “We continue to honor and represent the Burgundy and Gold while forging a pathway to a new era in Washington.”

“We have an opportunity right now to do something a little bit different, and that’s an opportunity to go forward,” Coach Ron Rivera said. “With the Redskins and with the Washington Football Team, we dealt with some pretty anxious situations and circumstances — serious ones. And now’s an opportunity to establish that we’re starting a new chapter. We’re turning the new page. We’re going to go forward.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

