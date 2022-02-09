Nelly Claims Instagram Account Hacked, Sex Tape Leaks to Poor Reviews

*Nelly’s team claims his Instagram account was hacked and an NSFW video was posted of him receiving oral servicing from an unidentified woman.

The rapper issued a statement to TMZ in which he apologizes to the woman involved in the video and her family for the “unwanted publicity.”

“I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them,” the statement reads. “This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public.”

Several savvy Twitter users were quick to save the video before it was swiftly scrubbed from social media. The video is still up on the platform if you so desire to see what Nelly is working with.

Meanwhile, Nelly’s female fans are not impressed by his johnson and the sex video has received poor reviews from critics — check out some of the reactions below.

During the morning show @TsMadisonatl1 was sent Nelly’s little video and this was her reaction😂 #TheMaddieInTheMorningShow pic.twitter.com/PWEKs8ZQ5J — 🎥 Is It On Action News💄 (@TsMadisonNews1) February 8, 2022

not this nelly video coming to my attention at the office!! pic.twitter.com/hmIfGwYK0E — carmira ♊︎ (@outroblaque) February 8, 2022

Me scrolling Twitter looking for this Nelly video yall talking about pic.twitter.com/D1xIAzXIFC — British India (@_HelloKitty89) February 8, 2022

Me to Nelly: it’s kinda little 🍤 Nelly: I’m Worth $40 million Me: pic.twitter.com/CMyXQiqPHl — 💋abaddie-waddieᴺᴹ (@xShaniahk) February 8, 2022