Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Nelly Claims Instagram Account Hacked, Sex Tape Leaks to Poor Reviews

By Ny MaGee
*Nelly’s team claims his Instagram account was hacked and an NSFW video was posted of him receiving oral servicing from an unidentified woman. 

The rapper issued a statement to TMZ in which he apologizes to the woman involved in the video and her family for the “unwanted publicity.”

“I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them,” the statement reads. “This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public.”

READ MORE: CeeLo Green, Erykah Badu, Lionel Richie, Nelly and Norah Jones to Perform at Jazz Fest in New Orleans

Several savvy Twitter users were quick to save the video before it was swiftly scrubbed from social media. The video is still up on the platform if you so desire to see what Nelly is working with. 

Meanwhile, Nelly’s female fans are not impressed by his johnson and the sex video has received poor reviews from critics — check out some of the reactions below. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

