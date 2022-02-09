Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Biden Blasted Over Program to Give Out Free Crack Pipes

By Ny MaGee
Joe Biden - Georgia (Getty)
*The Biden administration is catching heat over a $30 million grant program that will provide free crack pipes to drug users. 

As part of Biden’s plan to “advance racial equity,” Blacks on crack and white methheads will have access to “safe smoking kits/supplies”. The program’s funds will be distributed to nonprofits and local governments that will provide crack kits to drug addicts in “underserved communities.”

According to the Daily Mail, a spokesperson for HHS said these kits will include pipes for users to smoke crack cocaine and crystal methamphetamine. The crack pipe kits will also “limit the risk of infection – typically users smoke out of glass pipes which can lead to cuts and sores that become infected,” the outlet writes. 

The Health and Human Services (HHS) Department is rolling out the program that will fund the distribution of crack pipes for smoking illicit substances. The Washington Free Beacon reports that the program will prioritize drug users in “underserved communities.”

When it comes to the “racial equity” component, the order defines “equity” as “the consistent and systematic fair, just, and impartial treatment of all individuals, including individuals who belong to underserved communities that have been denied such treatment, such as Black, Latino, and Indigenous and Native American persons, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and other persons of color; members of religious minorities; lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) persons; persons with disabilities; persons who live in rural areas; and persons otherwise adversely affected by persistent poverty or inequality.”

The “underserved communities” are defined as “populations sharing a particular characteristic, as well as geographic communities, that have been systematically denied a full opportunity to participate in aspects of economic, social, and civic life, as exemplified by the list in the preceding definition of ‘equity.'”

The HHS called the Beacon’s report “misinformation.”

“The Harm Reduction Grant offered by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and authorized by the American Rescue Plan is a grant program designed to help Americans who are struggling with substance use stay healthy and safe, prevent overdose death, and find pathways into evidence-based treatments,” the HHS spokesperson said. “Like all programs that use federal funding, these grants must adhere to relevant federal, state, and local laws or regulations.”

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., clapped back at the HHS’s response in a tweet on Tuesday.

“HHS says that Biden’s crack pipe distribution plan is ‘blatant misinformation!’ but they don’t deny the report,” he said, Fox News reports.”Once again, ‘misinformation’ just means true facts that make Democrats look bad.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

