Wendy Williams’ Assets Frozen by Wells Fargo Amid ‘Dementia’ Rumors

*A Wells Fargo bank has reportedly put an account belonging to Wendy Williams on lockdown as the bank suspects “financial exploitation, dementia or undue influence.”

As reported by The Sun, Wendy, 57, is asking the court for an emergency order requiring Wells Fargo to unfreeze her accounts. In the filing, Williams claims the bank is in “possession of several million dollars’ worth of funds” that she has not been able to access for more than two weeks.

Wendy’s former financial advisor has reportedly advised the bank that Wendy “was of unsound mind”, but Wells Fargo has denied her access to her accounts and statements, according to Wendy’s attorney.

The move comes amid reports that Williams is battling dementia.

Wells Fargo has reportedly cited its client agreement to justify freezing Wendy’s accounts. The bank has the authority to “pause or reject instructions for a proposed transaction,’ pending judicial or administrative remedies, should they suspect financial exploitation, dementia, or undue influence,” per the petition.

Meanwhile, Williams’ brother has shut down reports that she is wheelchair-bound and suffering from early stages of dementia.

The “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” reported that Williams “is confined to a wheelchair” amid her declining health and hiatus from her beloved talk show. The show’s Toine The Don explained that she “has lost all blood circulation in her legs and in her feet” and her TV return remains uncertain.

“We gotta pray for Wendy. We know that she’s been battling with addiction, alcoholism, all that good stuff, and it’s also been reported that Wendy has been suffering from the early stages of dementia.”

“The entertainment group Lionsgate reportedly has Wendy stored away under lock and key to prevent another booze and vodka-filled depression,” Toine said in an Instagram post.

Toine also claimed Wendy’s ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, is cheating on his fianceé, Sharina Hudson.

Wendy’s brother Tommy reportedly spoke with The Sun and refuted Toine’s claims about his sister’s mental health.

“We haven’t had any alerts like that and I haven’t seen anything like that or have had conversations with her that would lead me to believe that,” he said. “We routinely go up and check on Wendy even though we’re all down here in Florida… I try to make it up there and my dad speaks with Wendy frequently. So no, we don’t have any concerns concerning her mental state. It’s all physical.”

Williams is not expected to return to her daytime talk show anytime soon as several guest hosts continue to fill in until a permanent host is announced. Some say the permanent host could be actress Leah Remini.

Williams’ attorney is seeking a court order to allow her “access to her financial accounts, assets, and statements,” while her dispute with Wells Fargo is resolved in arbitration, according to the report.

The petition alleged that Williams is suffering “imminent and irreparable financial damage.” Her team is demanding the bank give access to Wendy and “her agents, members, officers, employees, representatives and anyone else acting on Respondent’s behalf.”