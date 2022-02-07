Silk Sonic Join ‘Fortnite’ with Groovy Outfits, Radio Station [VIDEO]

*Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars — better known together as Silk Sonic — have teamed up with Epic Games to bring their image and likeness to Fortnite.

As reported by All Hip Hop, “the popular video game is adding Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars outfits as well as a Silk Sonic radio station to its digital world,” the outlet writes. The Silk Sonic Cup tournament launches February 7.

“When Fortnite asked me if I wanted to create an outfit for the game, I asked, ‘Are CGI muscles off the table?’” Bruno Mars said in a press statement. “They said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Deal.’ I’ll see you on the Island.”

Anderson .Paak added, “When Fortnite agreed to give Bruno CGI muscles, I said, ‘I’m in.’ He could use the help, so I support it. And it makes me cool. Win, win.”

Time to soar with @silksonic 🚀🚀 Find out more about what’s coming: https://t.co/xFNrU8tJ2Z — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 3, 2022

Per the Epic Games site, “The Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Outfits are part of the Silk Sonic Set, which also includes accessories based on each member of the duo. Appropriate for the duo’s timeless entertainer Bruno Mars, bust out a mic with the Sound Scepter Pickaxe (sold with the Outfit), then wear it as a Back Bling when back on the beat of the path!”

Bruno Mars Styles:

Anderson .Paak Styles:

The Silk Sonic radio station is available now in Fortnite, playing music from the duo’s debut album, with funk icon Bootsy Collins as host.

“Back in the day I was crazy about arcade games, so being able to bridge the worlds of music and gaming with Fortnite is very exciting,” Bootsy Collins said. “Both worlds offer players a great way to come together and relax.”

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars’ outfits are scheduled to be released on February 10.

check out the clip below.