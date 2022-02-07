Monday, February 7, 2022
HomeEntertainmentPodcast
Black Owned

‘For The Record’ Podcast: Dee Brown, CEO of The P3 Group, on Building Partnerships, Affirming Diversity and Hiring Omarosa – LISTEN

By EURPublisher01
0

Dee Brown
Dee Brown, CEO of The P3 Group

*Dee Brown is a man of many enterprises. But first and foremost, the CEO of The P3 Group says he is a real estate developer who is 100 percent focused on public private partnerships – hence, the name of his company. In fact, Brown’s nonstop, multifaceted hustle has made The P3 Group the largest Black-owned public-private partnership developer in the nation.

“We partner with government agencies and large non-profit organizations to deliver projects that benefit their communities,” Brown told EURWEB’s Lee Bailey for a new episode of our deep dive podcast For the Record. “Typically those projects are going to be anything from courthouses, to health units, fire/police/public safety, projects that transform communities.”

Brown’s leadership team includes Omarosa Manigault-Newman, the former reality show villain from Donald Trump’s NBC series “The Apprentice” who later became his aide in the White House. For the Record, Brown talks about what Omarosa brings to his vision, as well as the many tentacles stemming from his real estate venture, including a clothing line, philanthropic arm, podcast and more.

Listen below:

Previous articleBLIND ITEM: The Bank Account
Next articleWendy Williams’ Assets Frozen by Wells Fargo Amid ‘Dementia’ Rumors
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO