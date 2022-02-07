‘For The Record’ Podcast: Dee Brown, CEO of The P3 Group, on Building Partnerships, Affirming Diversity and Hiring Omarosa – LISTEN

*Dee Brown is a man of many enterprises. But first and foremost, the CEO of The P3 Group says he is a real estate developer who is 100 percent focused on public private partnerships – hence, the name of his company. In fact, Brown’s nonstop, multifaceted hustle has made The P3 Group the largest Black-owned public-private partnership developer in the nation.

“We partner with government agencies and large non-profit organizations to deliver projects that benefit their communities,” Brown told EURWEB’s Lee Bailey for a new episode of our deep dive podcast For the Record. “Typically those projects are going to be anything from courthouses, to health units, fire/police/public safety, projects that transform communities.”

Brown’s leadership team includes Omarosa Manigault-Newman, the former reality show villain from Donald Trump’s NBC series “The Apprentice” who later became his aide in the White House. For the Record, Brown talks about what Omarosa brings to his vision, as well as the many tentacles stemming from his real estate venture, including a clothing line, philanthropic arm, podcast and more.

Listen below: