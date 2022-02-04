Friday, February 4, 2022
The Pulse of Entertainment: Guitarist Chieli Minucci Releases the Acoustic ‘Someone’s Singing’ CD

By Eunice Moseley
Three-time Emmy winning, 10-time Emmy nominated and Grammy-nominated Smooth Jazz guitarist Chieli Minucci. – Photo supplied

*“It’s a quote from a tune on the album…’someone’s singing my Lord, kumbaya (come by here)’,” said Grammy-nominated guitarist Chiele Minucci about the meaning to the title of his newest album “Someone’s Singing.” “It’s the opening tune.”

The “Someone’s Singing” album is an acoustic project that has 12 selections.

“I had a friend that urged me to do an acoustic album for a long time,” Minucci said. “I took a tune from when I was a boy scout ‘Kumbaya’. I play…the melody.”

“Someone’s Singing” features Jerry Brooks and Fernando Saunders on bass. Chieli produced and arranged the project, and also co-wrote 10 of the 12 songs.

“I didn’t know the pandemic was coming,” he said about his journey making “Someone’s Singing.” “I got this sound (while on pandemic lock-down) on my acoustic guitar and kept that sound and kept going.”

The finished product is a 12-song love-offering, which also features George Jinda (percussionist, Special EFX) and Steve Skinner (keyboardist). The founder of the Special EFX Smooth Jazz band, Chieli is always on tour. His Special EFX band will be releasing an album titled “Twenty Twenty 2” April 15, 2022 with a tour to promote it starting in March.

The iconic three-time Emmy winner and 10-time Emmy nominated musician and composer has a wide-range of skills that include composing for “The Guiding Light,” “Dancing with the Stars,” “American Idol,” “Good Morning America,” “Peter Pan Live,” “Dora the Explorer” and “Thomas the Tank Engine,” and films Legally Blond and Panic – just to name a few.

As a guitarist he has worked on stage for such artists as Celine Dion, Lionel Richie, Jennifer Lopez, Jewell, Mark Anthony, Michael Bolton and Eartha Kitt. He appears on projects for Kirk Whalum, Jeff Lorber, Norman Brown, Mindi Abair, Rick Braun, Marion Meadows and Omar Hakim.

Of the iconic people he has worked with Chieli said when asked, “They’re humble people…they understand it’s a gift.” www.ChieliMusic.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment.

Eunice Moseley
Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week. She is also a PR/Media & Promotions consultant at her firm Freelance Associates (www.FreelanceAssociatesInc.com) located in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, is the founder and coordiantor of the 'Uplifting Minds II' Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) held annually in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, as well as, the Promotions Director (at-large) at The Baltimore Times.

