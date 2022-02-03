Apply Now! HBCU 20×20 & DreamWorks Animation Announce New Talent Fellowship Program!

HBCU 20×20 and DreamWorks Animation are teaming up for a new talent development initiative kicking off this spring, called LAUNCH: HBCU Fellowship Program.

The professional development program will identify 15 students from HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) to participate in an eight-week curriculum of various workshops, courses and speaker series that aim to open the many paths to a career in animation. Fellows will receive a stipend from the studio, build their professional networks, and have the opportunity to apply and interview for DreamWorks’ Internship Program or open positions within the company.

The program is open to students and recent graduates of HBCUs and the application window opens on Feb 2, 2022 and closes March 1, 2022. Go to hbcu20x20.org/dreamworks to apply.

“DreamWorks strives to introduce and carve a path for Black students and we found the perfect partner to create a meaningful fellowship program with HBCU 20×20,” said Rabia Abedin, DreamWorks Animation’s Manager of Early Career Programs & Diversity Outreach. “LAUNCH will continue DreamWorks ongoing commitment to eliminate barriers in animation for the Black community, and we believe that this program will create impactful opportunities for everyone involved.”

Nicole Tinson, Founder and CEO of HBCU 20×20, stated, “This is a first of its kind partnership, and HBCU 20×20 is excited to embark on this journey with DreamWorks Animation. We’re looking forward to ensuring more people within the HBCU, and ultimately, the Black community, are prepared, ready and connected to career opportunities in animation. We’re grateful to everyone at DreamWorks who continue their ongoing commitment in diversity, equity and inclusion.”

About HBCU 20×20

HBCU 20×20 drives change in the HBCU and Black community by increasing economic and social mobility through academic and career resources. Founded in 2017, HBCU 20×20 is the world’s largest network for HBCU and Black jobseekers.

HBCU 20×20 works to prepare and connect Black college students and professionals to quality job and internship opportunities, while partnering with companies and organizations that share their same commitment to diversity and inclusion.