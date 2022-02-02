Wednesday, February 2, 2022
HomePolitics
News

Jonathan Jackson (Jesse’s Son) Announces Intent to Run for Chicago Congressional Seat | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

*CHICAGO Jonathan Jackson, the middle son of the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Jacqueline Jackson, has announced his intention to run for the U.S. House of Representatives from the 1st congressional district. His formal announcement will follow shortly.

“I have been fighting for working people my entire life and am dedicated to social and economic change,” Jackson said. “As a businessman, college professor and activist, I have been on the forefront of the struggle for civil and human rights.”

If elected, Jackson, 56, said he would focus on creating jobs and increasing workforce skills, family economic security, improving public transportation, increasing access and affordability of health care and expanding daycare so parents can work without having to worry about their children.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Jesse Jackson on M.L.K.: One Bullet Couldn’t Kill the Movement

Jonathan Jackson (screenshot)
Jonathan Jackson (screenshot)

“I am committed to improving the quality of life for everyone in the district,” Jackson said. “It is time for increasing our focus on the economic issues that impact families and expanding economic opportunities. The 1st congressional district, Chicago and our nation need change. We will spur a transformation that can bring justice and equity to our communities, creating safer environments where we can nurture our children to become tomorrow’s leaders.”

Jackson attended Whitney M. Young Magnet High School in Chicago, where he was a student-athlete; North Carolina A & T University and the Kellogg Graduate School of Business at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois where he received an MBA. Jackson married Marilyn Ann Richards 1995 and the couple has three children. Currently, Jackson runs a construction contracting company based in Bronzeville.

Jackson lives in Jackson Park Highlands, and his street was rezoned by one block out of the 1st district boundary.  He plans to relocate within the 1st district.
source: Frisby & Associates – frisbyassociates.com

Previous articleS.O.S. Weber Shares Thoughts on Framework for Reparations Eligibility
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Bad News: R. Kelly Tests Positive For COVID19 – Good News: It Gets Him 2-Week Extension for Appeal

Social Heat

Alicia Keys’ Reaction to Janet Jackson’s Crush Confession: ‘I Always Knew I was BAE’

Social Heat

They Won’t Listen – Michael Rainey Jr. Tells Ghost Fans He Won’t Be Coming Back: ‘The N***a Died!’⁠ | WATCH

Social Heat

Jesse Williams’ Ex Wants Full Custody of Kids – Says His ‘Erratic Behavior’ is Scaring Her

Social Heat

Cardi B Doing Good: She’s Covering Funeral Costs for Victims of Bronx Building Fire⁠

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO